How To Avoid Shipping Delay? A Few Stores Can Still Deliver Your Products?

Shopping at the last minute can be stressful as the anxiety over timely delivery looms large. There are still a few stores that can ship your orders on-time for Christmas.

This year's holiday sale has seen a drastic shift towards e-commerce shopping than shopping from brick and mortar stores. It is indeed a mad rush in all the retail stores given the note that there are numerous attractive deals that customers do not want to miss. Christmas is just three days away, and customers would probably be wondering if they can trust the e-commerce sites for timely delivery of their holiday gifts.

Christmas is Here! Avoid Shipping Delay

For people who shop at the eleventh hour and are worried about the delay in shipment here is some good news! They can still ship Christmas gifts to their beloved ones. However, it is important that they take note of the shipping deadlines of their favorite retails stores for Christmas delivery. The information on these cut-off dates will help them avoiding any delay.

Amazon Shipping Deadline

Free Delivery in Two-Days for Amazon Prime customers- Thursday, December 22

Delivering within One-Day- Friday, December 23

Free Same-Day Delivery for Amazon Prime customers- Saturday, December 24, 9-30 a.m.

Two-Hour Delivery for Amazon Prime customers- Saturday, December 24, 9-30 p.m, as reported by Fox News.

Walmart Shipping Deadline

Free Delivery in Two-Days for Toys- Wednesday, December 21

Rush Delivery- Thursday, December 22, Noon

Dell Shipping Deadline

Expedited Delivery- Wednesday, December 21 at 2 p.m. Central time

Express Delivery- Thursday, December 22 at 2 p.m. Central time, as reported by WKYC.

Best Buy Shipping Deadline

Standard Delivery- Wednesday, December 21 at 10-30 a.m. Central time

United States Postal Service Holiday Cutoff Dates

Priority Mail- Wednesday, December 21

Priority Mail Express- Friday, December 23

FedEx Last Days To Ship

FedEx 2-Day Shipping- Wednesday, December 21

FedEx Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight, First Overnight Shipping- Thursday, December 22

FedEx SameDay (Standard) Shipping- Friday, December 23

FedEx SameDay (Priority) Shipping- Sunday, December 25

Newegg Shipping Deadline

Two-Day Shipping- Wednesday, December 21

One-Day Shipping- Thursday, December 22

Will-Call Pickup- CA, IN, and NJ only. Friday, December 23

UPS Year-End Holiday Schedule

UPS Two-Day- Wednesday, December 21 at 4 p.m.

UPS One Day- Thursday, December 22 at 4 p.m.

Keep these dates in mind and ship your loved ones their favorite gifts on time. Happy Holidays!!!

