How To Avoid Shipping Delay? A Few Stores Can Still Deliver Your Products?
(Photo : Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)
This year's holiday sale has seen a drastic shift towards e-commerce shopping than shopping from brick and mortar stores. It is indeed a mad rush in all the retail stores given the note that there are numerous attractive deals that customers do not want to miss. Christmas is just three days away, and customers would probably be wondering if they can trust the e-commerce sites for timely delivery of their holiday gifts.
Christmas is Here! Avoid Shipping Delay
For people who shop at the eleventh hour and are worried about the delay in shipment here is some good news! They can still ship Christmas gifts to their beloved ones. However, it is important that they take note of the shipping deadlines of their favorite retails stores for Christmas delivery. The information on these cut-off dates will help them avoiding any delay.
Amazon Shipping Deadline
Free Delivery in Two-Days for Amazon Prime customers- Thursday, December 22
Delivering within One-Day- Friday, December 23
Free Same-Day Delivery for Amazon Prime customers- Saturday, December 24, 9-30 a.m.
Two-Hour Delivery for Amazon Prime customers- Saturday, December 24, 9-30 p.m, as reported by Fox News.
Walmart Shipping Deadline
Free Delivery in Two-Days for Toys- Wednesday, December 21
Rush Delivery- Thursday, December 22, Noon
Dell Shipping Deadline
Expedited Delivery- Wednesday, December 21 at 2 p.m. Central time
Express Delivery- Thursday, December 22 at 2 p.m. Central time, as reported by WKYC.
Best Buy Shipping Deadline
Standard Delivery- Wednesday, December 21 at 10-30 a.m. Central time
United States Postal Service Holiday Cutoff Dates
Priority Mail- Wednesday, December 21
Priority Mail Express- Friday, December 23
FedEx Last Days To Ship
FedEx 2-Day Shipping- Wednesday, December 21
FedEx Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight, First Overnight Shipping- Thursday, December 22
FedEx SameDay (Standard) Shipping- Friday, December 23
FedEx SameDay (Priority) Shipping- Sunday, December 25
Newegg Shipping Deadline
Two-Day Shipping- Wednesday, December 21
One-Day Shipping- Thursday, December 22
Will-Call Pickup- CA, IN, and NJ only. Friday, December 23
UPS Year-End Holiday Schedule
UPS Two-Day- Wednesday, December 21 at 4 p.m.
UPS One Day- Thursday, December 22 at 4 p.m.
Keep these dates in mind and ship your loved ones their favorite gifts on time. Happy Holidays!!!
Join the Conversation