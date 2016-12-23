Chinese Students Were Forced To Take Exams In Toxic Heavy Smog

Photos of Chinese students taking exams in toxic heavy smog spark outrage. (Image for representation only.)

(Photo : VCG/VCG/Getty Images)

China has been on "red alert" for five days due to heavy smog and air pollution that enveloped its 23 cities. The major roads in the capital were closed as well as factories, schools and other establishments. On the other hand, this did not stop the headmaster of the middle school in central China's Henan to cancel the planned exams.

Sixty percent of cities in China affected by #smog: Ministry of Environmental Protection https://t.co/xF3Lhr5vCA pic.twitter.com/drGxckfywu — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) December 21, 2016

The headmaster let more than 400 Chinese high school students take exams in outdoor school playground in a toxic heavy smog despite orders of the city's authorities to suspend classes in all schools for the whole week because of air pollution. In the photo, the high school students were seen sitting on their legs taking exams in Math, English and PE in the dense toxic smog.

The principal of a middle school in central China's Henan has been suspended for organizing outdoor exam in smog https://t.co/oZI9gMZtfe pic.twitter.com/u952suf0BC — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) December 21, 2016

A school in China is under fire after photos of students taking exams in heavy... https://t.co/eCqs9NOU0o by #ceburns2003 via @c0nvey — MOVING FORWARD! (@cd5762) https://t.co/xF3Lhr5vCA0

The images circulated among the Chinese Internet users and a parent also complained to a local newspaper. The headmaster of the high school was suspended from his duties after the incident, according to https://t.co/xF3Lhr5vCA1.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection in China stated that about 71 cities across the nation have been affected by air pollution last week up to this present time. This air pollution contains highly harmful particles that have been generated from coal burnt for heating and other things. Observers commented that the heavy smog was like the "airpocalypse," which was frightening to witness even in video, according to https://t.co/xF3Lhr5vCA2.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news