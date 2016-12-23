Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

'The Elder Scrolls 6' Release Date, Latest News & Rumors: 2016 End Is Here But Where Is The Game?

Niyati S.
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 05:10 AM EST
The Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date & News
It was speculated that The Elder Scrolls 6 would be released sometime this year itself. Will 2017 be the year of redemption?
(Photo : Photo by Jordan Strauss/Getty Images for Bethesda)

"Elder Scrolls" fans were expecting the game developers to announce "The Elder Scrolls 6" release date, but, unfortunately, there's no news from the gaming studio yet. If memory serves us right, "The Elder Scrolls 6" was supposed to be open to public use and gaming in 2016 itself. However, there is only a week left to the end of this year. As such, there have been no signs of any release of this much-awaited game and the fans are getting tired of waiting.

The gaming world had received the "Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition" quite well and it still offers a great gameplay. However, as with any flagship game, raised expectations can only be satisfied with a better upgrade or version. This is the reason that the fans are desperately waiting for some reveal about "The Elder Scrolls 6" release date!

We do not have an official update about the highly anticipated game's release date as the game developer has not provided any legitimate information. However, "The Elder Scrolls 6" release is a certain event because its predecessor was extremely successful it itself.

"Elder Scrolls 5: The Skyrim Special Edition" had sold more than 20 million copies and had garnered great reviews from critics and fans alike. Maybe Bethesda Softworks, the developers of "Skyrim" and "The Elder Scrolls", are really working on something rare and exclusive for their fans. The popularity of their games had made them develop a sequel to "Skyrim," as well as publish "Elder Scrolls Online." The developer assures us of something noteworthy and great, and we believe them!

"The Elder Scrolls 6" Release Date

If we take note of the release pattern, "Oblivion" and "Skyrim" were released within a gap of 4 years. "The Elder Scrolls 6" should have ideally released this year itself, but that has not happened yet. Now, rumors are that "The Elder Scrolls 6" might get an early 2017 release date. 

Stay tuned to SWR for more updates and news on "The Elder Scrolls 6" release date and gameplay.

TagsThe Elder Scrolls 6, The Elder Scrolls 6 release date, The Elder Scrolls 6 News, The Elder Scrolls 6 Update, The Elder Scrolls 6 Rumors, Elder Scrolls 5: The Skyrim Special Edition

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Apple Watch Series 3 Preview [VIDEO]: 2017 Model Features Front Camera & Haptic ...

MacBook Pro 2016: The Worst MacBook So Far, Says Consumer Report! Here’s Why T...

Xbox Games With Gold: Complete List Of Free Gaming Titles For January 2017! ‘V...

Supercell Rolls Out The 'Clash Of Clans' Clashmas Update With Loads Of Exciting ...

The ‘Boring’ iPhone 7 May Create Record Revenue For Apple, What Makes iPhone...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  2. ‘Friday The 13th’ Beta Version Leaked Game [VIDEO]: This Is How You Can Play The Awesome Horror Indie Game
  3. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  1. Oldest Water Found On Earth Is Older Than The Planet; Hints At Possibilities Of Existence Of Life On Mars
  2. NASA Space-Based Sensor Reveals New Data On The Polar Phytoplankton Growth Cycles
  3. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  4. Earth May Have To Deal With Cataclysm Due To Star’s Close Encounter With Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics