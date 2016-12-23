'The Elder Scrolls 6' Release Date, Latest News & Rumors: 2016 End Is Here But Where Is The Game?

It was speculated that The Elder Scrolls 6 would be released sometime this year itself. Will 2017 be the year of redemption?

"Elder Scrolls" fans were expecting the game developers to announce "The Elder Scrolls 6" release date, but, unfortunately, there's no news from the gaming studio yet. If memory serves us right, "The Elder Scrolls 6" was supposed to be open to public use and gaming in 2016 itself. However, there is only a week left to the end of this year. As such, there have been no signs of any release of this much-awaited game and the fans are getting tired of waiting.

The gaming world had received the "Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition" quite well and it still offers a great gameplay. However, as with any flagship game, raised expectations can only be satisfied with a better upgrade or version. This is the reason that the fans are desperately waiting for some reveal about "The Elder Scrolls 6" release date!

We do not have an official update about the highly anticipated game's release date as the game developer has not provided any legitimate information. However, "The Elder Scrolls 6" release is a certain event because its predecessor was extremely successful it itself.

"Elder Scrolls 5: The Skyrim Special Edition" had sold more than 20 million copies and had garnered great reviews from critics and fans alike. Maybe Bethesda Softworks, the developers of "Skyrim" and "The Elder Scrolls", are really working on something rare and exclusive for their fans. The popularity of their games had made them develop a sequel to "Skyrim," as well as publish "Elder Scrolls Online." The developer assures us of something noteworthy and great, and we believe them!

"The Elder Scrolls 6" Release Date

If we take note of the release pattern, "Oblivion" and "Skyrim" were released within a gap of 4 years. "The Elder Scrolls 6" should have ideally released this year itself, but that has not happened yet. Now, rumors are that "The Elder Scrolls 6" might get an early 2017 release date.

