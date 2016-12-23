Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens Mars

2017 Honda CR-V Review [VIDEO]: Model Rolled Out At $24,045 With Redesigned Interior, Stunning Fenders & Longer Hood!

uBmuse
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 05:00 AM EST
2017 Next Generation Honda CR-V Review: Redesigned Interior, Stunning Fenders & Longer Hood!
The new CR-V gets its look inspired from the earlier models but with some major design changes. The first thing that is easily noticed with the new model is the much longer hood.
If you have been planning to buy a CR-V then this is probably the best time to get your hands on the latest one. The 2017 next generation Honda CR-V has finally reached the dealers and can be purchased at a whopping starting price of $24,045. The car made its debut earlier in October and buyers have been waiting for it to be rolled out ever since.

The 2017 next generation Honda CR-V will hit the roads in a number of designs including the LX, EX, EX-L along with an EX-L with Navi as well as Touring trim levels. Along with some minor tweaks, the car now features a redesigned interior, new stunning fenders, and a new longer hood. Here's everything you should know about the 2017 Honda CR-V model.

2017 Honda CR-V: Looks & Design

The new CR-V gets its look inspired from the earlier models but with some major design changes. The first thing that is easily noticeable in the new model is the long hood. On a closer look, the muscular fenders also appear more flared and eye-catching. While the other exterior features appear to be similar to its predecessors, new elements, as well as angles, have added to the previous Grille, which now has a Chrome look.

The 2017 next generation Honda CR-V has an automatic shutter grille system to lower the aerodynamic drag faced by the car. This is probably the first system of its type to be introduced in a CR-V. The LED headlights are incorporated in the upper trim whereas the daylight LEDs are available over the board.

The 2017 Honda CR-V interior also has some major tweaks. The car now has larger space and more Cargo volume. The central control panel has been replaced with two screens, with a 7" middle Touchscreen. The system is also voice-controllable and supports both Android auto and Apple play. The vehicle also has rear charging ports, electric parking brake, and new dual-zone climate controls.

2017 Honda CR-V: Features

The vehicle is the first CR-V to feature a turbocharged engine taken from the automakers Honda Civic models. The new engine will give a power output of no less than 190HP. The 1.5-liter four-cylinder are capable of producing an amazing torque which ranges between 2,000 and 5,000 rpm.

The 2017 Next Generation Honda CR-V also features a CVT automatic transmission. The feature will be available in two options, including a front-wheel-drive and an all-wheel-drive traction version. The car is much bigger in every aspect from the earlier CR-V models. There are some new features also included in the 2017 CR-V. There are a new hands-free power tailgate and new high-beam headlights, which are automatically controlled by the vehicle's computer. To help aid the driving, the car also features a rear cross-traffic monitor and blind-spot detection.

2017 Honda CR-V: Launch Date & Price

Honda CR-V has been one of the best-selling SUVs in the US, selling more than 4 million vehicles over the last two decades. The vehicle has already hit the dealers all over U.S. and can be purchased at $24,045 for the most basic version. Whereas, the EX model is available for purchase for $26,695.

