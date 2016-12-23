2017 Honda CR-V Review [VIDEO]: Model Rolled Out At $24,045 With Redesigned Interior, Stunning Fenders & Longer Hood!
If you have been planning to buy a CR-V then this is probably the best time to get your hands on the latest one. The 2017 next generation Honda CR-V has finally reached the dealers and can be purchased at a whopping starting price of $24,045. The car made its debut earlier in October and buyers have been waiting for it to be rolled out ever since.
The 2017 next generation Honda CR-V will hit the roads in a number of designs including the LX, EX, EX-L along with an EX-L with Navi as well as Touring trim levels. Along with some minor tweaks, the car now features a redesigned interior, new stunning fenders, and a new longer hood. Here's everything you should know about the 2017 Honda CR-V model.
2017 Honda CR-V: Looks & Design
The new CR-V gets its look inspired from the earlier models but with some major design changes. The first thing that is easily noticeable in the new model is the long hood. On a closer look, the muscular fenders also appear more flared and eye-catching. While the other exterior features appear to be similar to its predecessors, new elements, as well as angles, have added to the previous Grille, which now has a Chrome look.
The 2017 next generation Honda CR-V has an automatic shutter grille system to lower the aerodynamic drag faced by the car. This is probably the first system of its type to be introduced in a CR-V. The LED headlights are incorporated in the upper trim whereas the daylight LEDs are available over the board.
The 2017 Honda CR-V interior also has some major tweaks. The car now has larger space and more Cargo volume. The central control panel has been replaced with two screens, with a 7" middle Touchscreen. The system is also voice-controllable and supports both Android auto and Apple play. The vehicle also has rear charging ports, electric parking brake, and new dual-zone climate controls.
2017 Honda CR-V: Features
The vehicle is the first CR-V to feature a turbocharged engine taken from the automakers Honda Civic models. The new engine will give a power output of no less than 190HP. The 1.5-liter four-cylinder are capable of producing an amazing torque which ranges between 2,000 and 5,000 rpm.
The 2017 Next Generation Honda CR-V also features a CVT automatic transmission. The feature will be available in two options, including a front-wheel-drive and an all-wheel-drive traction version. The car is much bigger in every aspect from the earlier CR-V models. There are some new features also included in the 2017 CR-V. There are a new hands-free power tailgate and new high-beam headlights, which are automatically controlled by the vehicle's computer. To help aid the driving, the car also features a rear cross-traffic monitor and blind-spot detection.
2017 Honda CR-V: Launch Date & Price
Honda CR-V has been one of the best-selling SUVs in the US, selling more than 4 million vehicles over the last two decades. The vehicle has already hit the dealers all over U.S. and can be purchased at $24,045 for the most basic version. Whereas, the EX model is available for purchase for $26,695.
