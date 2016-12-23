Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change international space station Donald Trump Mars

NASA YouTube Channel Posted Christmas Wishes Video Sent From The International Space Station

Tripti
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 01:46 AM EST
Christmas Wishes Video Sent From The International Space Station
Astronauts aboard International Space Station have sent their best wishes for Christmas in a video, which was posted on the NASA YouTube channel.
The latest video released on the NASA YouTube channel carries Christmas wishes sent from the astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The ISS is orbiting 250 miles above Earth's surface, and the astronauts will surely be feeling nostalgic this Christmas.

The six-member ISS crew including NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Peggy Whitson and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet will be celebrating Christmas in space this year. They have sent their best wishes for everyone down here from space.

In the Christmas wishes video uploaded on the NASA YouTube channel, Pesquet is shown wearing a cute Santa cap, which was standing upright due to the weightlessness.

Shane Kimbrough, Expedition 50 Commander, said in the video, "For me, it's all about family, we always travel to meet up with our family because we're dispersed all over the country."

"The season is typically thought of as getting things around Christmas, but we as a family try to think of the giving aspect. Giving of our many talents, our resources and time to others less fortunate," Kimbrough further said.

Astronaut Whitson said, "I think being onboard the ISS [International Space Station] gives us a slightly different perspective of Christmas,"

She also went on, "Obviously friends and family are important to all of us, but besides funny hats, there is another very important aspect of being on ISS and that's seeing the planet as a whole."

Whitson sent the message of peace in the video, saying that, "It reinforces, I think, the fact that we should live as one people and strive for peace," as reported by WISN.

While everyone on Earth is looking to visit their family and friends this holiday season, the astronauts will be surely missing their families and Christmas dinner. That is why the astronauts are planning for a traditional Christmas meal with chicken with morels, ox tongue and gingerbread. NASA has also sent up specially preserved favorite Christmas meal items like cider, hot cocoa, turkey, fruit salad, green beans, potatoes and cornbread stuffing, Mashable India. revealed

The astronauts said in the NASA YouTube channel video that they will be relishing the special air tight containers and cans with Christmas meal food items sent in the cargo.

