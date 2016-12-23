Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change international space station Mars Donald Trump

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Seventh Grader Miraculously Saved By Presence Of Mind Of School Nurse

Savitha .C.Muppala
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 03:00 AM EST
Stroke
Isaiah Griffin makes a miraculous recovery after a stroke and owes his survival to the timely action taken by the school nurse.
(Photo : tynemedia/YouTube Screenshot)

Isaiah Griffin is a seventh grader and is on the threshold of celebrating his birthday on Friday, Dec. 23. Fortunately, he lives to tell his tale.

The events of last week were quite a turning point for Isaiah Griffin, a student of West Bemis Middle School, reveals Krem.

A week back, Isaiah suffered an emergency medical situation at school. The nurse, Ms. Carrie Stephenson, was called to attend on him. She found him vomiting. But unlike the usual cases she encounterd, she felt this was far more serious.

Isaiah Griffin was swaying his head and was going back and forth on his consciousness. She insisted that he be rushed to the hospital.

Recalling the fateful event last Friday, Ms. Carrie Stephenson said that something about the boy's symptoms did not seem alright. Though he had provided his mother's number, which showed that he was alert, Stephenson dissuaded his mother from taking him home. Instead, she called the ambulance without delay. This decision by the nurse saved Isaiah Griffin's life, undoubtedly.

Presently recovering at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Isaiah Griffin had suffered a stroke last week. There was a blood clot at the stem. Though the clot has been removed, the teenager has an odd gait. The prognosis and outcome of his condition was good due to the timely medical care he received. He will, of course, need physical therapy to get completely normal.

Ms. Carrie Stephenson, who is currently in her third year as a nurse for the Jackson-Madison County School System, recalled that this was the first time she had dealt with a serious medical situation like Isaiah Griffin's.

Ms. Carrie Stephenson wasted no time and quickly asked for the AED machine as well as the ambulance. She was monitoring his vital signs all the time and made sure that he did not fall asleep, according to WBBJTV.

Isaiah Griffin was transported in an ambulance to Jackson General and flown to Le Bonheur. The boy suffered a stroke and was paralyzed on his left side.

"Her thinking and everything she did for him saved his life, I tell you what," IsaiahGriffin's mother said. "We could've been planning a funeral, not planning a celebration."

Isaiah Griffin, who was told he had only a 50 percent chance of survival, is making good recovery after surgery. His mother, Deborah Griffin, was very grateful to the timely medical care and team that has worked to assist her son. She was touched by the most significant step taken by the school nurse.

"This is going to be one of the best Christmases. Ms. Carrie has given me a gift," Isaiah Griffin's mother said. "It's just the most precious gift she could have given me."

 

TagsStroke, Teenager Survives Stroke, Nurse saves life of a stroke teen victim, school boy suffers stroke, school boy saved by nurse after stroke, Isaiah Griffin, Carrie Stephenson

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Diagnosing Blocked Arteries Quicker And Easier With Novel Medical Breakthrough

Raw Plants And Meat, Staple Food Of Earliest Humans In Europe, Study Reveals

Organic Food Is Back On Popular Demand By Health Conscious Consumers

Fish Suppers Undergo Sea Change In UK

Culprit Behind Post Dieting Weight Regain Revealed

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  2. Berries Found In Australia Could Cure Cancer
  3. Massive Superclusters Of Galaxies Found Near The Milky Way
  1. Google Lunar XPrize News Update: TeamIndus From India Will Help Fellow Competitor Team Hakuto From Japan
  2. Female Doctors Are Better, Fewer Deaths Among Patients, Study Says
  3. Inuit People Living In The Arctic Are Adapted To Cold, Thanks To Their TBX15 And WARS2 Genes
  4. Chinese Scientists Test Technology To Transport Humans To Mars In 70 Days
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics