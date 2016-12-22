Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Deep Sea Aliens: Russian Fisherman Catches The World's Most Terrifying Creatures

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 05:40 AM EST
Deep-Sea Aliens
A Russian fisherman catches the most bizarre-looking creatures.
(Photo : News 247/YouTube Screenshot)

A Russian deep-sea fisherman has caught the most terrifying sea creatures that normal people do not know even existed.

The Moscow Times reported that Roman Fedortsov, who works at a fishing trawler in Murmansk, Russia, has a collection of the most bizarre-looking creatures caught in the deep sea. While these unknown species would make divers think twice about getting into the deep, this fisherman seems to enjoy his wide range of horrifying catches.

Some reports call these creatures "aliens of the deep" that is probably an appropriate label for such mysterious living objects. From ghost sharks to weird-looking arthropods to fish with huge bulging eyes and dagger-like teeth, most people have not seen these dangerous-looking, slimy and disgusting species ever before.

"It can be easy to forget that an alien world lies beneath us -- the mysterious eco-system of the deep ocean where the creatures of your nightmares lurk far below the surface," according to News 247.

Fedortsov, whose username is @rfedortzov, has become an online hit after tweeting photos of his bizarre catches. Beginning earlier this year, his photos are retweeted and liked for hundreds to thousands of times, which gained him more than 71,000 followers.

Among the weird-looking fish he caught are a cyclops-looking habilut, a lumpfish, a giant fish with yellow-colored bulging eyes, a catfish, ramps, red fish, large moons, sunfish, bass fish, dragon fish, burbot, grenadiers, a chimera with green-colored bulging eyes, a translucent orange-colored fish and more terrifying sharp-teethed fish.

The fisherman also posted unusual photos of a frilled shark also described as a living relic, sea spiders, crabs and other alien-looking species no words can explain.

News 247 explained that these ugly distortions in the appearances of creatures located thousands of feet below the sea are brought by extremely high water pressures.

TagsAliens, Deep-sea Alients, Roman Fedortsov

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Alien Hunters Find Mars' Inhabitant Pointing At NASA's Curiosity Rover

Ancient Pyramids On Mars: Is NASA Hiding The Existence Of Ancient Alien Life?

Project Blue Beam: Fake UFO Video Linked To Conspiracy Theory On Holographic Sec...

Scientists Just Discovered 37 New Species Of Animals On Earth

Climate Change Researchers Could Use This New Database On The World's Lakes

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  1. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  2. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  3. Evaluating Reaction Of A Giant Asteroid Making A Splash Into The Sea
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics