Deep Sea Aliens: Russian Fisherman Catches The World's Most Terrifying Creatures

A Russian fisherman catches the most bizarre-looking creatures.

A Russian deep-sea fisherman has caught the most terrifying sea creatures that normal people do not know even existed.

The Moscow Times reported that Roman Fedortsov, who works at a fishing trawler in Murmansk, Russia, has a collection of the most bizarre-looking creatures caught in the deep sea. While these unknown species would make divers think twice about getting into the deep, this fisherman seems to enjoy his wide range of horrifying catches.

Some reports call these creatures "aliens of the deep" that is probably an appropriate label for such mysterious living objects. From ghost sharks to weird-looking arthropods to fish with huge bulging eyes and dagger-like teeth, most people have not seen these dangerous-looking, slimy and disgusting species ever before.

"It can be easy to forget that an alien world lies beneath us -- the mysterious eco-system of the deep ocean where the creatures of your nightmares lurk far below the surface," according to News 247.

Fedortsov, whose username is @rfedortzov, has become an online hit after tweeting photos of his bizarre catches. Beginning earlier this year, his photos are retweeted and liked for hundreds to thousands of times, which gained him more than 71,000 followers.

Among the weird-looking fish he caught are a cyclops-looking habilut, a lumpfish, a giant fish with yellow-colored bulging eyes, a catfish, ramps, red fish, large moons, sunfish, bass fish, dragon fish, burbot, grenadiers, a chimera with green-colored bulging eyes, a translucent orange-colored fish and more terrifying sharp-teethed fish.

The fisherman also posted unusual photos of a frilled shark also described as a living relic, sea spiders, crabs and other alien-looking species no words can explain.

News 247 explained that these ugly distortions in the appearances of creatures located thousands of feet below the sea are brought by extremely high water pressures.

