Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Inuit People Living In The Arctic Are Adapted To Cold, Thanks To Their TBX15 And WARS2 Genes

Tripti
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 03:54 AM EST
Inuit People Living In The Arctic Are Adapted To Cold
The Inuit people living in the Arctic and the Native Americans have the TBX15 and WARS2 genes, which help them to adapt to extreme cold climate.
(Photo : AstralWalker/YouTube screenshot)

Scientists carried out a thorough genomic analysis of the Inuit people living in Greenland and discovered two active genes, namely, TBX15 and WARS2, which help them adapt to extreme cold conditions. These genes are responsible for generating body heat by burning fat so that the Inuit people can survive in extreme cold conditions.

Further investigations made by a different team of scientists under Fernando Racimo studied the natural selection of the Inuit people, in order to trace back the origin of these genetic adaptations. They compared the genomic data of 200 Greenlandic Inuit people with the ancient hominid DNA obtained from fossilized Neanderthals and Denisovans. The study revealed that the TBX15 and WARS2 genes were transferred to modern Inuit people from the archaic hominid population. The study was published in the Molecular Biology and Evolution journal.

Fernando Racimo, the lead investigator of the project, said, "The Inuit DNA sequence in this region matches very well with the Denisovan genome, and it is highly differentiated from other present-day human sequences, though we can't discard the possibility that the variant was introduced from another archaic group whose genomes we haven't sampled yet," Phys.org reported.

It was also found that the gene was present in high frequency in the Inuit people and in the Native Americans but is almost absent in the African population. The study also revealed that there were remarkable differences in the methylation patterns of the TBX15 and WARS2 gene region among the Denisovan genome, the Neanderthals and the modern day human beings.

"All this suggests that the introduced variant may have altered the regulation of these genes, thought the exact mechanism by which this occurred remains elusive," Racimo said.

On the basis of these results, the scientists speculated that the presence of this archaic gene variant may have been responsible for the survival of modern men during their expansion to Siberia, Beringia and later into the Americas.

Tagsarctic, cold temperature, Genes, Inuit, Native Indians

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Belief In Climate Change Depends On Location, Study Says

Weather Report Predicts Subzero Temperatures In Toronto; Freezing Drizzle Adviso...

Polar Vortex Strengthens, Sends Extreme Cold Temperatures Across The US

Polar Vortex Is Coming And Shifting, Could Lead To Colder Temperatures, Longer W...

A Study Shows That Sexual Harassment Is Common In Middle Schoolers

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  1. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  2. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  3. Evaluating Reaction Of A Giant Asteroid Making A Splash Into The Sea
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics