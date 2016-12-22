‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch Alonside 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' & 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild'

"Injustice 2" is expected to get a Q1 2017 release date.

(Photo : PlayStation/YouTube)

While game developer NetherRealm Studios hasn't officially revealed anything about "Injustice 2" PS4 release date or gameplay details, recent reports suggest the highly anticipated fighting game might get an early 2017 release date.

According to GameStop's marketing plan, "Injustice 2" is likely to get released in the first quarter of 2017 sometime between January and March. The launch is expected to take place alongside "Mass Effect: Andromeda" and "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt as nothing yet has been officially announced by Nether Realms and Warner Bros about "Injustice 2" PS4 release date.

The Q1 release of "Injustice 2" is reasonable enough as the gaming title is expected to feature Wonder Woman. Notably, the Wonder Woman movie is scheduled to get released in June, so if the gaming title will get released ahead of the film then it will gain a huge boost of attention. However, an early 2017 release would also mean that the upcoming fighting title will have to a lot of competition.

"Nier: Automata," "Nioh," "For Honor," "Halo Wars 2," and "Horizon: Zero Dawn" are all scheduled for a February 2017 release. "Mass Effect: Andromeda" and "Ghost Recon: Wildlands" are also due in March 2017.

The official "Injustice 2" trailer was first revealed at the E3 2016 event. The fifteen minutes long gameplay footage gives the glimpse of the heroes, villains, game locations as well as the all-new gear and stat upgrade system. The trailer also showcases some of the game characters who would be making it to the sequel including Aquaman, Atrocitus, Batman, Grodd, Supergirl and Superman. Popular DC characters Katana and Animal Man are also likely to get added to the "Injustice 2" roster.

