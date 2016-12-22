Google Self Driving Car: Are We Looking At A Honda Wayma Collaboration Soon? Fiat Has Signed Up Already!

The Google autonomous car, Waymo will probably collaborate with car giant Honda.

This news has just come in. It has been reported that Honda Motor Company is in talks with Google's parent company about their self-driving car, Waymo. The Japanese automobile company is hopeful about striking a deal with the Silicon Valley giant, Alphabet Inc. about possibly putting the self-driving technology into some of the cars of Honda.

This may be groundbreaking news in both the tech and automobile sector. However, currently, both companies are reiterating that these talks only relate to research models. It does not pertain to full blown car production, yet. However, that may happen soon. If all works in accordance with the plans, Honda will be fitted with the Waymo self-driving system. Honda will provide the segment with their vehicles to be modified into autonomous vehicles. These cars will then join the existing fleet of Waymo. The Google self-driving cars are currently being tested in major cities of U.S.

It is now evident that Waymo wants to perfect the self-driving technology for the Google self-driving car. They do not want to delve much into building the cars that will utilize this technology. Waymo, as is the name of the segment producing Google self-driving car, is excited to work with several car companies. It wants to increase its test miles with the autonomous technology.

"For companies like Apple and Google, it makes more sense to supply the technology than to get into the car business, which is capital intensive and highly regulated," said Michelle Krebs, an analyst at Cox Automotive's Autotrader.com. "It makes sense for them to provide their technology to companies that are already making cars."

As of now, Google self-driving car project Waymo has already cut a deal with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. The resultant cars of this collaboration will inaugurate sometime early next year. General Motors and Ford Motor Co. were unable to get these deals finalized with Google self-driving car.

