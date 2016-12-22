Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Google Self Driving Car: Are We Looking At A Honda Wayma Collaboration Soon? Fiat Has Signed Up Already!

Niyati S.
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 04:50 AM EST
Google Self Driving Car Waymo now in Business
The Google autonomous car, Waymo will probably collaborate with car giant Honda.
(Photo : Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

This news has just come in. It has been reported that Honda Motor Company is in talks with Google's parent company about their self-driving car, Waymo. The Japanese automobile company is hopeful about striking a deal with the Silicon Valley giant, Alphabet Inc. about possibly putting the self-driving technology into some of the cars of Honda.

This may be groundbreaking news in both the tech and automobile sector. However, currently, both companies are reiterating that these talks only relate to research models. It does not pertain to full blown car production, yet. However, that may happen soon. If all works in accordance with the plans, Honda will be fitted with the Waymo self-driving system. Honda will provide the segment with their vehicles to be modified into autonomous vehicles. These cars will then join the existing fleet of Waymo. The Google self-driving cars are currently being tested in major cities of U.S.

It is now evident that Waymo wants to perfect the self-driving technology for the Google self-driving car. They do not want to delve much into building the cars that will utilize this technology. Waymo, as is the name of the segment producing Google self-driving car, is excited to work with several car companies. It wants to increase its test miles with the autonomous technology.

"For companies like Apple and Google, it makes more sense to supply the technology than to get into the car business, which is capital intensive and highly regulated," said Michelle Krebs, an analyst at Cox Automotive's Autotrader.com. "It makes sense for them to provide their technology to companies that are already making cars."

As of now, Google self-driving car project Waymo has already cut a deal with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. The resultant cars of this collaboration will inaugurate sometime early next year. General Motors and Ford Motor Co. were unable to get these deals finalized with Google self-driving car.

TagsGoogle Self-Driving Car, google self driving car news, google self driving car waymo, google waymo, google self driving car honda, waymo honda

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Sham...

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts O...

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores...

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Othe...

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Tels...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  1. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  2. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  3. Evaluating Reaction Of A Giant Asteroid Making A Splash Into The Sea
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics