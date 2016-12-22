Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Apple AirPods TearDown: A Perfect Zero For Apple AirPods On The Repairability Score

Shreya
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 04:30 AM EST
Apple AirPods Teardown
Apple AirPods Scores A Perfect Zero On The Repairability Score
(Photo : Apple/ YouTube)

The penalty for buying something worth $159 which scores a perfect zero on the repairability score- at least $69; this is Apple AirPods for you!

iFixit's gadget teardown experts have rated Apple's new AirPods on the repairability score, and it is the lowest possible score of 0 on a scale of 10 (where 10 is the easiest to repair). On the engineering front, Apple has been impressive, yet again! Each earbud weighs only 4g, comes with a great wireless design, has great audio quality, and easily pairs with iOS devices. But if you have to disassemble and repair, it is very much unlike Apple.

Everything inside is secured with a good dose of glue. The internal packing is such that accessing internal components is "impossible without destroying the outer casing." According to reports, iFixit needed a curved razor blade with scalpel-like precision to get up in the buds. This is indeed too much pain!

The tiny battery and the antenna are in the "stem" of the earbud; the ring on the bottom acts as the charging contact, concealing the microphone. Definitely, not tough to imagine that you have disassembled a non-repairable device. The same is the story with the charging case of the AirPods. More bad news! X-ray imagery suggests that Apple rushed the AirPods production leading to sub-par soldering; and this might well impact the longevity of the device. However, this yet to be seen.

Since you cannot fix your AirPods, it might be expensive for you, if you need to get them repaired. You will have to end up relying on the included 1-year warranty that Apple provides; but apparently, it seems that the warranty covers only manufacturing defects. And, this one will not be covered here. So, you end up having a wireless functionality that vows, but earbuds that do not!

TagsApple, airpods, repair, ifixit, zero, score, Apple AirPods TearDown

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Sham...

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts O...

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores...

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Othe...

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Tels...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  1. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  2. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  3. Female Doctors Are Better, Fewer Deaths Among Patients, Study Says
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics