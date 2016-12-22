Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters

Shreya
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 05:40 AM EST
Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC
Capcom's 'Street Fighter 5' is introduced during the Sony E3 press conference at the L.A.
(Photo : (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images))

Capcom, in the last quarter of the year, has been busy introducing changes to its "Street Fighter V" game, with a view to making it a full-fledged eSports platform. The latest is the public shaming of players who rage quit often.

In multiplayer games, players often rage quit, and view this as very normal; hence, increasing their tendency to continue with this behavior. These players exit games such as "Street Fighter V" even before a match is over. And not surprisingly, this results in a bad experience for other players.

Capcom views this as a serious issue hampering players' experiences with games and has designed a new policy to address this. Under the new policy, players who rage quit often will have their identity posted publicly to discourage their behavior. Rage quitters would be sporting a skull badge beside their profile, under the new policy. This will allow other "Street Fighter V" players to avoid rage quitters.

Besides the badge of dishonor, the new policy also includes other serious punishments, such as higher point League Points reduction, and temporary lockouts from multiplayer matchmaking. Moving a step ahead, Capcom is also looking to publicly identify players who never disconnect. This will certainly make it easier for "Street Fighter V" players to choose right teammates and enemies.

These changes are not yet official, but a sneak peeks from a new test branch of the "Street Fighter V" that went live at Steam briefly. Earlier this month, we saw the introduction of new fighters, Akuma, B-Boy Ryu and B-Girl Chun-Li, and three other characters. With all these changes, Capcom is really looking to cement Street Fighter V's position in the overall Capcom game plan.

"It's not just a 1-2 year thing. We're looking pretty far ahead ... We've planned out as far as 2020 or so," said Yoshinori Ono, one of the game's producers.

TagsCapcom, Street Fighter V, sham, rage, Quit, Change

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Sham...

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts O...

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores...

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Othe...

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Tels...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  1. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  2. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  3. Female Doctors Are Better, Fewer Deaths Among Patients, Study Says
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics