Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters

Capcom's 'Street Fighter 5' is introduced during the Sony E3 press conference at the L.A.

(Photo : (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images))

Capcom, in the last quarter of the year, has been busy introducing changes to its "Street Fighter V" game, with a view to making it a full-fledged eSports platform. The latest is the public shaming of players who rage quit often.

In multiplayer games, players often rage quit, and view this as very normal; hence, increasing their tendency to continue with this behavior. These players exit games such as "Street Fighter V" even before a match is over. And not surprisingly, this results in a bad experience for other players.

Capcom views this as a serious issue hampering players' experiences with games and has designed a new policy to address this. Under the new policy, players who rage quit often will have their identity posted publicly to discourage their behavior. Rage quitters would be sporting a skull badge beside their profile, under the new policy. This will allow other "Street Fighter V" players to avoid rage quitters.

Besides the badge of dishonor, the new policy also includes other serious punishments, such as higher point League Points reduction, and temporary lockouts from multiplayer matchmaking. Moving a step ahead, Capcom is also looking to publicly identify players who never disconnect. This will certainly make it easier for "Street Fighter V" players to choose right teammates and enemies.

These changes are not yet official, but a sneak peeks from a new test branch of the "Street Fighter V" that went live at Steam briefly. Earlier this month, we saw the introduction of new fighters, Akuma, B-Boy Ryu and B-Girl Chun-Li, and three other characters. With all these changes, Capcom is really looking to cement Street Fighter V's position in the overall Capcom game plan.

"It's not just a 1-2 year thing. We're looking pretty far ahead ... We've planned out as far as 2020 or so," said Yoshinori Ono, one of the game's producers.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news