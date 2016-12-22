Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Sony Xperia XZ Is Officially The Top Flagship Phone Of Late 2016 Due To Samsung Note 7 Controversy

Niyati S.
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 04:40 AM EST
Sony Xperia XZ has trumped late 2016
The Sony Xperia XZ has been doing great in the market, after the downfall of its competition, Samsung Galaxy Note 7.
(Photo : Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Sony fans are really happy with the latest figures of the smartphone sale industry. A report released by Apteligent revealed that Sony Xperia XZ was leading smartphone in late 2016 in the Android flagship segment.

The report also stated that the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was still more popular than all other competitors in the segment. It is interesting to note that the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was canceled and recalled and suffered its fair share of controversies. Even then, it was able to trump over other brands flagship models.

Which other phones and brands were in this competition? The list included Google Pixel and Pixel XL, HTC Bolt (10 Evo for everywhere else in the world), LG V20, and OnePlus 3T. These phones were marketed as high-end phones and were extremely promoted. The graph from the data accumulated can be seen on GSM Arena. The figures for Samsung Note 7 have been excluded in the graph.

Sony has been known to manufacture phones with terrific features and cameras. These figures prove that Sony Xperia XZ did extremely well, as compared to all other competition in the market. Of course, we are not comparing the data of Samsung and Apple.

It can be inferred further that Motorola has not been faring well. The Moto Z shares tumbled after Black Friday, something which is completely uncharacteristic. Furthermore, if we consider the data for Apple's flagship iPhone models, we can see that Apple did not perform as well as it was expected to. The sale of iPhone 7 was overshadowed by the sale figures of the previous model, iPhone 6! The iPhone 7 Plus did better than the iPhone 6S Plus.

Either way, this is great news for the fans and users of the flagship Sony Xperia XZ phone. Keep watching this space for more updates!

TagsSony Xperia XZ, sony xperia xz news, Sony Xperia Xz Features, sony smartphone, Best Smartphone 2016

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Sham...

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts O...

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores...

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Othe...

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Tels...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  1. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  2. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  3. Evaluating Reaction Of A Giant Asteroid Making A Splash Into The Sea
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics