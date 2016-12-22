Sony Xperia XZ Is Officially The Top Flagship Phone Of Late 2016 Due To Samsung Note 7 Controversy

The Sony Xperia XZ has been doing great in the market, after the downfall of its competition, Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

(Photo : Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Sony fans are really happy with the latest figures of the smartphone sale industry. A report released by Apteligent revealed that Sony Xperia XZ was leading smartphone in late 2016 in the Android flagship segment.

The report also stated that the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was still more popular than all other competitors in the segment. It is interesting to note that the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was canceled and recalled and suffered its fair share of controversies. Even then, it was able to trump over other brands flagship models.

Which other phones and brands were in this competition? The list included Google Pixel and Pixel XL, HTC Bolt (10 Evo for everywhere else in the world), LG V20, and OnePlus 3T. These phones were marketed as high-end phones and were extremely promoted. The graph from the data accumulated can be seen on GSM Arena. The figures for Samsung Note 7 have been excluded in the graph.

Sony has been known to manufacture phones with terrific features and cameras. These figures prove that Sony Xperia XZ did extremely well, as compared to all other competition in the market. Of course, we are not comparing the data of Samsung and Apple.

It can be inferred further that Motorola has not been faring well. The Moto Z shares tumbled after Black Friday, something which is completely uncharacteristic. Furthermore, if we consider the data for Apple's flagship iPhone models, we can see that Apple did not perform as well as it was expected to. The sale of iPhone 7 was overshadowed by the sale figures of the previous model, iPhone 6! The iPhone 7 Plus did better than the iPhone 6S Plus.

Either way, this is great news for the fans and users of the flagship Sony Xperia XZ phone. Keep watching this space for more updates!

