Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

‘Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End’ Survival Mode [VIDEO]: Gameplay Gets A New Co-Op Multiplayer Update! Here’s How To Get The DLC For Free!

uBmuse
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 04:40 AM EST
‘Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End’ Survival Mode, Gameplay Gets A New Co-Op Multiplayer Update!
The Update was rolled out earlier on December 14, as a downloadable content (DLC) for the users who already own an official copy of the game.
(Photo : PlayStation / YouTube)

"Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" has been titled as one of the best PS4 games for 2016. The game marks an end to the much appreciated Uncharted Series, giving players action-packed adventurous experience. Naughty Dog, the game's developer, has recently rolled out the "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" Survival Mode adding a major new touch to the game.

The update was rolled out earlier on December 14, as a downloadable content (DLC) for the PS4 users who already own an official copy of the game. The game along with the new updated content includes a more powerful narrative than its predecessors. Here's everything you should know about the new "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Survival Mode":

"Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Survival Mode": GamePlay

The new mode enables a multiplayer experience in the game. You can play with two of your friends and fight your way through the enemy waves. The new mode comprises a huge range of objectives, intense boss battles, and unlock-able rewards. The new update also adds new maps into the game, including the "Train Wreck" map from "Uncharted 2" and "Prison".

There are 50 enemy waves, which keep on getting stronger as each wave passes. Although you can also play alone, defeating the enemies with your friends is itself a great perk. The classic weapons from the earlier games have also been re-introduced in the game. The player can choose from a huge stock of weapon, which includes PAK-80 Light Machine Gun, M4 Assault Rifle, Para 9 Pistol, Desert 5 Pistol and Micro 9mm Automatic Pistol.

"Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Survival Mode": Other New Content

The new update adds up a few beta test playlist modes. The best one among these is the "King Of The Hill" mode. As the title suggests, the aim of the player is to retain their control over a hill with their team mates, while the enemy waves will try to take that away. The Survival Mode also features the Biker-themed skins along with 48 new character skins and 25 unique color variants.

The player can now achieve a maximum rank of 90 in the "Uncharted 4: Survival mode" while unlocking two new vanities in the game. The players also get to earn relics on successful completion of multiplayer challenges and each of the survival mode stages.

The Survival mode is available for free, like its previous versions, from the official website. However, this is only applicable to the users who already own a legal copy of the game. Stay tuned to SWR for more updates on "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Survival Mode".

Tags‘Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End’ Survival Mode, Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End Survival Mode Gameplay, Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End Survival Mode Release Date, Uncharted 4 Survival Mode Gameplay, Uncharted 4 Survival Mode Release Date, Uncharted 4 Survival Mode DLC, Uncharted 4 Survival Mode Gameplay, uncharted 4 survival release date, uncharted 4 co op survival, uncharted 4 co op release date, uncharted 4 multiplayer, Uncharted 4 Survival Mode Release Date, uncharted 4 co op survival release date, uncharted 4 latest update, uncharted 4 latest update ps4

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Free Xbox Games With Gold: January 2017 Game Titles Include ‘The Cave’, ‘R...

‘Super Mario Run’: Android App All Set For Release, Just Not Yet! Report War...

New 'Pokémon Go' December Update: Mewto & Other Legendary Pokémon Finally Rele...

'Clash Of Clans' Latest December Update[VIDEO]: New Troops, Updated Spells, Hog ...

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Sham...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  1. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  2. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  3. Evaluating Reaction Of A Giant Asteroid Making A Splash Into The Sea
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics