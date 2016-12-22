‘Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End’ Survival Mode [VIDEO]: Gameplay Gets A New Co-Op Multiplayer Update! Here’s How To Get The DLC For Free!

The Update was rolled out earlier on December 14, as a downloadable content (DLC) for the users who already own an official copy of the game.

"Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" has been titled as one of the best PS4 games for 2016. The game marks an end to the much appreciated Uncharted Series, giving players action-packed adventurous experience. Naughty Dog, the game's developer, has recently rolled out the "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" Survival Mode adding a major new touch to the game.

The update was rolled out earlier on December 14, as a downloadable content (DLC) for the PS4 users who already own an official copy of the game. The game along with the new updated content includes a more powerful narrative than its predecessors. Here's everything you should know about the new "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Survival Mode":

"Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Survival Mode": GamePlay

The new mode enables a multiplayer experience in the game. You can play with two of your friends and fight your way through the enemy waves. The new mode comprises a huge range of objectives, intense boss battles, and unlock-able rewards. The new update also adds new maps into the game, including the "Train Wreck" map from "Uncharted 2" and "Prison".

There are 50 enemy waves, which keep on getting stronger as each wave passes. Although you can also play alone, defeating the enemies with your friends is itself a great perk. The classic weapons from the earlier games have also been re-introduced in the game. The player can choose from a huge stock of weapon, which includes PAK-80 Light Machine Gun, M4 Assault Rifle, Para 9 Pistol, Desert 5 Pistol and Micro 9mm Automatic Pistol.

"Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Survival Mode": Other New Content

Team up and take on Survival, our new co-op mode available now with the latest update to Uncharted 4. https://t.co/IvxKtgseo8 pic.twitter.com/paNEPLIcpi — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) December 15, 2016

The new update adds up a few beta test playlist modes. The best one among these is the "King Of The Hill" mode. As the title suggests, the aim of the player is to retain their control over a hill with their team mates, while the enemy waves will try to take that away. The Survival Mode also features the Biker-themed skins along with 48 new character skins and 25 unique color variants.

The player can now achieve a maximum rank of 90 in the "Uncharted 4: Survival mode" while unlocking two new vanities in the game. The players also get to earn relics on successful completion of multiplayer challenges and each of the survival mode stages.

The Survival mode is available for free, like its previous versions, from the official website. However, this is only applicable to the users who already own a legal copy of the game. Stay tuned to SWR for more updates on "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Survival Mode".

