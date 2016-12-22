PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More

The PlayStation store came up with interesting deals for its month-long holiday shopping festival. The PlayStation store is offering a package of 12 deals for this Christmas season. The store pops out a new deal every 48 hours. It is something the gaming console fans can never miss.

(Photo : Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The PlayStation store came up with interesting deals for its month-long holiday shopping festival. The PlayStation store is offering a package of 12 deals for this Christmas season. The store pops out a new deal every 48 hours. It is something the gaming console fans can never miss.

PlayStation fans who own a PS3, PS4 or PS Vita can enjoy the benefits of Sony's mega weekend sale. Players can get the best prices for some of the most popular games including some classics in the PlayStation store. According to the announcement made by Sony on the mega weekend, sale players can avail discounts even up to 64 percent on the games, as reported by MobileNApps.

The "12 Days of Deals" sale event is presently available only in the UK and Europe. It is yet to be confirmed for North American PlayStation fans. Some of the best deal on PS4 games will be available during the offer.

The following are the deals that the store has offered recently for UK and Europe adding on to the Mega Weekend Sale already running on the store.

Deal No. 10: "Grand Theft Auto V"- Currently Active

Deal No. 9: "FIFA 17"

Deal No. 8: "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare"

Deal No.7: "Titanfall 2" and "Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition"

Deal No. 6: "Uncharted 4"

Deal No. 5: "Battlefield 1"

Deal No. 4: "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" Special Edition

Deal No. 3: "Dishonored 2"

Deal No.2: "Fallout 4"

Deal No. 1: "Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary Edition"

PlayStation Plus Exclusive Discounts

The following games are available on the PS Plus offer valid till 23, December 2016. However, some of these deals may not be available in specific regions, as reported by travelers today.

"Amazing Spider-Man 2 Gold Edition"

"Back to the Future: The Game" - 30th Anniversary Edition

"Game of Thrones - Season Pass"

"Ghostbusters" TM

The PlayStation Store BOGO Deal

Adding to the 12 Deals for Christmas Players can also get games on Buy one get one deal. Players can get the cheapest game free.

The PS4 games under this offer are;

"DUCATI" - 90th Anniversary

EA SPORTS TM Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR®

Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR® "Far Cry 4"

"Far Cry Primal"

"Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments"

PlayStation Store's '12 Deals of Christmas' is a month long shopping bonanza. Shoppers can get some of the best deal on PS4 games.

Stay tuned to SWR for more updates.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news