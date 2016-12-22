Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens global warming

Hidden In Color: World Beneath The Ice

Brooke James
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 04:40 AM EST
A team of 77 all-female scientists are set to conduct scientific work in Antarctica on Dec. 2.
Antarctica is known as the icy continent -- all white ice and gray skies. There is little to see on the icy shelf, but underneath is a technicolor ecosystem that, until recently, was unknown to everyone.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said that Dr. Glenn Johnstone of the Australian Antarctic Division and his research team were retrieving a data recorder from the icy waters near the Casey Research Station, and a camera was sent down to record such mission. Not expecting much from it, they were surprised to see that when both devices resurfaced, a sea bed of urchins, starfish, algae, sponges and even sea worms were recorded -- a series of Antarctic gems right on the ocean floor.

"When you're up above there's very little colour. There's whites and blues and greys," Johnstone said. "All the animals are black and white, and as cute as they are, the real diversity and the real health of the environment is down on the sea floor."

Sky News noted that this recording of life in waters -1.5 degrees Celsius year-round, covered in ice for 10 months out of the year showed a colorful, dynamic habitat full of diversity in these icy waters. Scientists are now looking forward to learning about the impact of acidification on the Southern Ocean sea floor communities due to the increasing carbon dioxide emissions. Carbon dioxide is proven to be more soluble in cold and polar waters. Project leader Johhny Stark noted that these ecosystems found on the Antarctic ocean floor are among the first to experience the impact of ocean acidification.

Johnstone also indicated that the diversity in the bottom of the ocean is the real indicator of the health of the environment. Also, the colors below proved to be a beautiful and vibrant environment that seems to be flourishing.

