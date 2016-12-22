Netflix Twitter Account Compromised By OurMine Hacker Group, Marvel Franchises Also Attacked!

The Netflix Twitter Account was hacked into by the OurMine group, which sent a series of tweets.

Popular pay and stream service Netflix is now the target of a hacker group. The group, called OurMine, has targeted Netflix's Twitter account. The Netflix twitter account was compromised on Wednesday itself. The group sent several tweets proclaiming the streaming service was "testing security". Needless to say, it has created quite the spectacle and uproar in the digital world.

Immediately after the compromise attack, it seemed as if Netflix was able to resolve the issue by securing their account. However, tweets made from the OurMine hacker group kept on appearing and being published by the Netflix Twitter account even after such temporary respite. The messages were tweeted for quite some time. However, they have since been removed, at least by the time this article is being written.

Apart from the Netflix Twitter account, OurMine is also incessantly attacking several other Twitter accounts. The targeted names include different franchises and names associated with Marvel Entertainment including "The Avengers," "Thor," and "Guardians of the Galaxy."

"Hey, it's OurMine," read the attack tweet. "Don't worry we are just testing your security, contact us to help you with your security." Previously, OurMine took responsibility for breaking into social media accounts of other notable figures. The list includes Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and TechCrunch. The compromised account holders are looking for different measures to combat the situation. In a statement, Marvel said that they are "investigating and taking immediate action to remedy the situation." No official statement has been released by Netflix yet.

In the age of technology, data breaches and privacy hacks are common problem. What could be OurMine's intention to hack into the Netflix Twitter Account? Is it merely for fun or are they hoping to make some statement by this act? We do not know yet. Keep watching this space for more information about this topic.

