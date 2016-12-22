Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Netflix Twitter Account Compromised By OurMine Hacker Group, Marvel Franchises Also Attacked!

Niyati S.
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 04:30 AM EST
Netflix Twitter Account
The Netflix Twitter Account was hacked into by the OurMine group, which sent a series of tweets.
(Photo : Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Popular pay and stream service Netflix is now the target of a hacker group. The group, called OurMine, has targeted Netflix's Twitter account. The Netflix twitter account was compromised on Wednesday itself. The group sent several tweets proclaiming the streaming service was "testing security". Needless to say, it has created quite the spectacle and uproar in the digital world.

Immediately after the compromise attack, it seemed as if Netflix was able to resolve the issue by securing their account. However, tweets made from the OurMine hacker group kept on appearing and being published by the Netflix Twitter account even after such temporary respite. The messages were tweeted for quite some time. However, they have since been removed, at least by the time this article is being written.

Apart from the Netflix Twitter account, OurMine is also incessantly attacking several other Twitter accounts. The targeted names include different franchises and names associated with Marvel Entertainment including "The Avengers," "Thor," and "Guardians of the Galaxy."

"Hey, it's OurMine," read the attack tweet. "Don't worry we are just testing your security, contact us to help you with your security." Previously, OurMine took responsibility for breaking into social media accounts of other notable figures. The list includes Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and TechCrunch. The compromised account holders are looking for different measures to combat the situation. In a statement, Marvel said that they are "investigating and taking immediate action to remedy the situation." No official statement has been released by Netflix yet.

In the age of technology, data breaches and privacy hacks are common problem. What could be OurMine's intention to hack into the Netflix Twitter Account? Is it merely for fun or are they hoping to make some statement by this act? We do not know yet. Keep watching this space for more information about this topic.

Tagsourmine hackers, ourmine hacker group, netflix twitter, netflix news, marvel twitter, Neflix Hacked

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Sham...

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts O...

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores...

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Othe...

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Tels...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  1. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  2. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  3. Evaluating Reaction Of A Giant Asteroid Making A Splash Into The Sea
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics