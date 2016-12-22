Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

SpaceX Rocket Landing: The Other Side Proves Billionaires Can Freak Out, Too

Brooke James
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 03:08 AM EST
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
2016 is a great year for Elon Musk as his companies and himself have a handful of awards.
(Photo : Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Last year, SpaceX successfully landed its first-stage booster from a Falcon 9 rocket, boosting a payload into the Earth's lower orbit. Since then, the company managed to repeat such feat five times, making incredibly dramatic videos, considering the rocket's design and launch.

Slate.com noted that the live broadcasts of the SpaceX launch were dramatic in itself. But on the other side of that camera, a team that was cheering on as each of the milestones is reached -- most notably, Elon Musk, often dubbed as the real-life Iron Man, who showed that like any other human being on the planet -- is subject to "freaking out" as well.

A footage that was taken for the National Geographic Channel's Mars series showed an enthusiastic and dedicated team that is very devoted to the SpaceX vision and the intense emotions filling up the screen as the staff watched its handiwork in delight (literally, the rocket is said to be built mostly by hand) blast past the Earth's atmosphere.

Elon Musk himself went through a mix of emotions: a combination of worry, dread, joy and finally, pride, making this the most human footage of the billionaire, who was always depicted as larger than life by the media. In real life, he is just like any other little kid whose project just got picked for the best one in the science fair.

San Francisco Gate also noted that Elon Musk refused to watch from inside the building. He and his colleagues actually ran out of the control room to watch the different phases of the launch, even standing on the side of the road of Cape Canaveral at some point, staring up into the sky like kids finding wonder in the stars.

"The thing that gets me fired up is that creating a self-sustaining civilization on Mars would be the greatest adventure ever in human history," Elon Musk said as he reflected on this amazing accomplishment.

TagsElon Musk, spacex, Falcon9

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Be Over The Moon On Your Honeymoon – 10 Years From Now

Extraterrestrial Farming On Mars Harder Than Expected

Elon Musk Explains SpaceX Rocket Explosion: Launch May Resume Next Month

Chinese Scientists Test Technology To Transport Humans To Mars In 70 Days

The Earth's Radiation Belt Will Be Further Understood As Japan Sent A Spacecraft...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  1. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  2. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  3. Evaluating Reaction Of A Giant Asteroid Making A Splash Into The Sea
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics