Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!

Hemal Vora
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 04:50 AM EST
Holidays are here and so are the best deals on Apple products. Great offer on iPad Mini 2, monthly plans for latest iPhones.
(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Christmas is just a few days away, and several best Apple Holiday deals can help you buy your favorite products at unbelievable prices. Recently, AT&T has announced a bundle deal for Apple devices. Customers can get any Apple iPhone along with a 32 GB iPad mini 2 for just $49.99. Customers are required to choose their preferred iPhone model on AT&T's upcoming installment plan to get the iPad Mini 2.

Carriers Offering Holiday iPhone Deals

After the official launch of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in the month of September, all major U.S. carriers like Verizon and AT&T had announced various deals that offered the iPhone for free during Black Friday. With holiday deals Eligible smartphone trade-in customers can benefit from the deals by signing up an agreement for installment payments. Although the popularity of the two-year contracts has faded over the years, customers do seem to like the idea of buying an iPhone 7 over a span of 24 months through bill credits.

AT&T's iPhone And iPad Mini 2 Holiday Bundle Deal

Recently AT&T has announced a Christmas deal where customers can buy both products, the iPhone and iPad mini 2 in one go. By purchasing the AT&T Next Installment plan customers can easily qualify to get a 32 GB iPad mini 2 for just $49.99. They need to sign-in a two-year agreement. It is notable that AT&T is currently selling iPad Mini 2 for $299.99 with a 2-year contract in both it's online and in retail stores, as reported by BGR.

iPhone 7 Deals

Customers can choose an iPhone 7 32 GB for $21.67 per month or iPhone 7 128 GB for $25.00 per month or the 256 GB variant for $28.34 per month for a period of 30 months.

iPhone 7 Plus

They can also choose to buy iPhone 7 Plus 32 GB variant for $25.67 per month or the iPhone 7 Plus 128 GB for $29.00 per month, or iPhone 7 Plus256 GB for $32.34 per month for a 30 month period.

iPhone 6S

Customers can buy an iPhone 6S 32 GB for $18.34 per month or iPhone 6S 128 GB for $21.67 per month for a period of 30 months.

iPhone 6s Plus

They can also choose to buy iPhone 6S Plus 32 GB variant for $21.67 per month or the iPhone 6S Plus 128 GB for $25.00 per month, for a 30 month period, as reported by Macrumors.

iPhone SE

Lastly, the carrier is offering the iPhone SE, the model that looks like an iPhone 5S with the same configuration as the iPhone 6s series in the following prices. Buy a 16 GB variant for $13.34 per month or 64 GB iPhone SE smartphone for $15.00 per month for a 30 month period.

If a buyer makes an online purchase with the best Apple holiday deal which includes an iPhone and iPad 2, They can avail the express shipping.

