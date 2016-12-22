Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

A full blown portable virtual reality experience may be coming everyone's way!

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic sale is back for Christmas. NES Classic Edition has become the most anticipated product of the year as it lets the players enjoy the games of yesteryears. It has been in huge demand, and it has become difficult to get the products on at any sales. Now latest reports suggest that Best Buy will have a Christmas sale, but given the track record of the device's quick sale, it is advisable that users grab their gaming console as early as possible.

Best Buy NES Classic Sale

Best Buy NES Classic sale online is already live but seems to have sold out. Best Buy has over 1000 retail stores, and it is yet to be revealed which store will actually restock the NES Classic edition. Gamers are eagerly waiting to grab the NES classic as and when it gets to the shelves, as reported by BGR.

NES classic is always on Demand

It is not surprising that the Nintendo's NES Classic sale is one of the hottest events that gamers are looking forward. The console has been sold out consistently, and Nintendo is finding it hard to meet the skyrocketing demands for the product, especially during the holiday season Nintendo Classic sale. A number of retailers have been announcing the arrival of new stocks, however, limited the quantity may be, as reported by SWR.



As mentioned earlier Best Buy is also stocking up the NES classic gaming consoles in its retail stores. The company also revealed that the sale is going to be on a "first come, first served" basis.

The Best Buy's NES Classic Sale Announcement

The retailer announced that they would be conducting a ticketing process similar to the Black Friday sale where customers will have to wait in the line to grab their NES classic console. The company also revealed that they would provide only as many tickets as the number of NES Classic console stock available with them. Also, the consoles are limited to one per customer so that the retailer can reach as many customers as possible, as reported by Gamenguide.

It is already December 21, and the sale is already on. Gamers have to rush as quick as possible to reserve their ticket for their favorite NES classic console. Don't Miss it!

