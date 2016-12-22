Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens global warming

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 05:10 AM EST
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!
The players have been waiting for the legendary Pokémon to be rolled out into the game and with the new December update, the game developer might have a big surprise on its Christmas Event.
"Pokémon Go" latest version is out for download now and although it may appear to be boring, there are hidden secrets and gifts included for the big Christmas event. The new December update features some old bug fixes including the Rural Area bug that has been troubling Users for a long time. Recent reports now state that the game's code contains some new components related to the big Christmas event.

While "Super Mario Run" may have taken a lead on Niantic's game, there are still millions of users catching Pokémon daily. The players have been waiting for the legendary Pokémon to be rolled out into the game and with the new December update, the game developer might give a big surprise on its Christmas Event.

"Pokémon Go" latest version: New Legendary Pokémon in the game

The new "Pokémon Go" December Update unveils a number of baby monsters from the second generation version of the game. The new Pokémon list includes Pichu, Togepi, and 5 other baby creatures. However, there's also a catch with catching these Pokémon. These new monsters cannot be caught directly but have to be hatched from the eggs.

If you've been a constant follower of the game, then you must be aware of the launch trailer of the game. The trailer featured a number of legendary Pokémon, which have so far not been rolled out for the game. It's worth noticing that there are six other generations of Pokémon with hundreds of new monsters waiting to be included the game. Recent rumors suggest that the game developer may give the Users an opportunity to catch these legendary creatures this Christmas in the "Pokémon Go" latest version.

While no official announcement has been made regarding the addition of new legendary Pokémon, based on the trailers and leaks we may expect Mewto, Mew, and Zapdos to be the first monsters to be included in the game. The reveal of these new legendary creatures may also come with new features addition to the game.

"Pokémon Go" latest version: Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event

 

 

According to The Silph Road, the game's code includes a number of surprises for Niantic's Christmas event. The new "Pokémon Go" December update has added a new Gift feature to the game, which ranges from Bronze to Gold and also has special, great and ultra variants. The blog also states that there's a metadata attribute titled "HasHolidayItems" included in the game, which may be related to the shopping section.

There are also new reports stating the game update already has an #Pokemon0 included in it. Developers believe that the "Pokémon Go" app will be linked to the Apple Watch and will keep track of the distance walked by the player. While not much has been revealed regarding the feature, the App will be able to send push notifications on the Watch screen. Stay tuned to SWR for more updates and news on "Pokémon Go" latest version December Update.

 

