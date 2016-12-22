Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Diagnosing Blocked Arteries Quicker And Easier With Novel Medical Breakthrough

Savitha .C.Muppala
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 02:32 AM EST
Blocked Coronary Arteries
Specialists can view continuous imagery of the inside of a blood vessel.
(Photo : eMedTV/YouTube Screenshot)

Treating blocked arteries is faster only when diagnosis is quick and without delay.

Diagnosis of blocked arteries has posed a challenge in the absence of 3D imagery techniques of blood vessels. Specialists have had to scan through waves of CT images to make a diagnosis, according to Novus Light.

Now, researchers in Austria have discovered a novel technique to view the imagery of blood vessels. This can help boost the pace and accuracy at which blocked arteries can be diagnosed.  

Miloš Šrámek of the Austrian Academy of Sciences and his team developed algorithms, which made it possible to have unending visuals of the blood vessel, lumen. With this continuous imagery, specialists can easily spot the location of the blockages sooner as compared to prevailing practices, reports Silicon Republic.

These scientists developed two processes that assist in mapping vessels. They are centerline reformation and curved surface reformation.

With the first process, specialists can view continuous imagery of the inside of a blood vessel. Explaining how this imagery helps, Rüdiger Schernthaner from the Medical University of Vienna said, "Using this technique, we are actually able to visualise the lumen or inside of lung and brain blood vessels without overlaps -- an approach that was considered extremely difficult up to now, due to the sharp twists and turns."

The second process, curved surface reformation, chips in with the 3D visualization by employing a method known as ray casting. Both the processes help with quick 3D imagery of objects.

With these visuals of blood vessels, specialists can examine the center line of a blood vessel. It is possible to have accurate reports that will aid better diagnosis. 

With this latest technique of allowing specialists to view 3D images of blood vessels, it is possible to locate potential blockages and begin the course of treatment without delay. This technique certainly scores very high in accuracy, medical care and prognosis of better outcomes for the patient. 

Undoubtedly, with the growing development of better diagnostic tools in medical care, specialists can utilize their time and knowledge in better ways to promote quality medical care to patients to realize better health outcomes.

 

 

TagsBlocked Arteries, 3D imagery blocked arteries, Blood Vessels, coronary disease, bloackages in blood vessels, medical care, lumen

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Health Warning: Do Not Exercise In Polluted Areas; Air Pollution Weakens Blood V...

Protein Levels In The Blood Linked To Heart Disease, Brain Damage

Morning Boner Or Penile Erection Is Generally Accepted; It Is Linked With Heart ...

GSK Is Successful For Its Two-Drug Approach In Aiding HIV, Enables To Control Th...

Prince Harry: Young People Should Spend Less Time On Smartphones To Improve Ment...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  1. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  2. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  3. Evaluating Reaction Of A Giant Asteroid Making A Splash Into The Sea
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics