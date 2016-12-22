Diagnosing Blocked Arteries Quicker And Easier With Novel Medical Breakthrough

Specialists can view continuous imagery of the inside of a blood vessel.

Treating blocked arteries is faster only when diagnosis is quick and without delay.

Diagnosis of blocked arteries has posed a challenge in the absence of 3D imagery techniques of blood vessels. Specialists have had to scan through waves of CT images to make a diagnosis, according to Novus Light.

Now, researchers in Austria have discovered a novel technique to view the imagery of blood vessels. This can help boost the pace and accuracy at which blocked arteries can be diagnosed.

Miloš Šrámek of the Austrian Academy of Sciences and his team developed algorithms, which made it possible to have unending visuals of the blood vessel, lumen. With this continuous imagery, specialists can easily spot the location of the blockages sooner as compared to prevailing practices, reports Silicon Republic.

These scientists developed two processes that assist in mapping vessels. They are centerline reformation and curved surface reformation.

With the first process, specialists can view continuous imagery of the inside of a blood vessel. Explaining how this imagery helps, Rüdiger Schernthaner from the Medical University of Vienna said, "Using this technique, we are actually able to visualise the lumen or inside of lung and brain blood vessels without overlaps -- an approach that was considered extremely difficult up to now, due to the sharp twists and turns."

The second process, curved surface reformation, chips in with the 3D visualization by employing a method known as ray casting. Both the processes help with quick 3D imagery of objects.

With these visuals of blood vessels, specialists can examine the center line of a blood vessel. It is possible to have accurate reports that will aid better diagnosis.

With this latest technique of allowing specialists to view 3D images of blood vessels, it is possible to locate potential blockages and begin the course of treatment without delay. This technique certainly scores very high in accuracy, medical care and prognosis of better outcomes for the patient.

Undoubtedly, with the growing development of better diagnostic tools in medical care, specialists can utilize their time and knowledge in better ways to promote quality medical care to patients to realize better health outcomes.

