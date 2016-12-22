Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Mouse-Shaped Flowers And Dragon-Like Lizards Discovered In Mekong River, Asia

Tripti
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 03:20 AM EST
Greater Mekong: Dragon-Like Lizard
New plant species and dragon-like lizard are discovered in Mekong region.
(Photo : RedTaurus/YouTube screenshot)

Last year, scientists made remarkable discoveries in Mekong River, Southeast Asia, which marked the identification of 163 new animal and plant species including a newt and a snake that closely resemble the Klingon in Star Trek and Ziggy Stardust named after David Bowie's song, along with new plant species.

Mekong region in Southeast Asia is one of nature's biological treasures, which hosts rich biodiversity, comprising of extremely rare and unusual creatures like the Klingon Star Trek and Ziggy Stardust, which have never been identified or studied anywhere else in the world. The region is also considered a magnet for national and international world's conservation scientists, who strive to explore, identify and document these new species.

In 2015 alone, nine amphibians, 11 fish, 14 reptiles, three mammals and more than 120 plant species were identified, which included mouse-shaped flowers and dragon-like lizards, an orange-eyed frog, Klingon Star Trek newt and Ziggy Stardust snake with incandescent rainbow scales. All these creatures have never been sighted in any other region in the world, reported The Christian Science Monitor.

In addition, to the scientists who are pulled toward the Mekong River for scientific research, the rich biodiversity of the region also attracts hunters and poachers, due to which illegal wildlife trading is increasing in the region. In an effort to stop this, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) published a report, which highlighted the incredible diversity of the region including the Klingon Star Trek newt and Ziggy Stardust snake that need to be protected, according to Live Science.

Jimmy Borah, Wildlife Programme Manager of WWF-Greater Mekong, said that, "The Greater Mekong region is a magnet for the world's conservation scientists because of the incredible diversity of species that continue to be discovered here." He also further said that, "These scientists, the unsung heroes of the planet, know they are racing against time to ensure that these newly discovered species are protected and saved."

The WWF report highlighted that many new species are yet to be studied in the region as well, and in average, two new species are discovered each week. Relentless human activity poses a big threat to their future, because habitat destruction and poaching may lead to extinction even before these unusual creatures viz. Klingon Star Trek and Ziggy Stardust are found and described.

TagsGreater Mekong Area, conserving biodiversity, WWF, WWF conservationists, dragon-like lizard, mouse-shaped flower

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Marine Protected Area To Be Set Up In St. Anns Bank: A Welcome Initiative By Can...

Scientists Just Discovered 37 New Species Of Animals On Earth

163 New Species Found In SEA’s Greater Mekong Region

Heard Of A Dragon-Like Lizard, Rainbow-Headed Snake Or An Orange-Eyed Litter Fro...

Over 300 Bizarre New Species Discovered in Greater Mekong

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  1. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  2. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  3. Evaluating Reaction Of A Giant Asteroid Making A Splash Into The Sea
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics