Watch The Rare Footage Of Elon Musk Overwhelmed With The Historic Landing Of SpaceX Rocket

SpaceX fans have seen a number of footage of the historic launching, but National Geographic thankfully captured the emotions of the CEO Elon Musk.

(Photo : Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Elon Musk and his company SpaceX have been in the headlines lately. Some are good news such as the achievements of SpaceX and himself, but some are bad news like the explosion of one of its rockets and issues regarding his other company, Tesla.

For SpaceX, the company manufactures aerospace and transport services. It was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk for the goal of colonizing Mars. It was the first privately funded company to successfully launch, orbit and retrieve a spacecraft.

Forming a rocket nozzle pic.twitter.com/QrpcVyHAXr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2016

The previous report shows that SpaceX also plans to launch another 4,425 satellite network in space. If achieved, it was previously reported that it will cater high-speed Internet service globally.

As follows, in a recent survey, Elon Musk defeated Mark Zuckerburg, Jeff Bezos and Steve Jobs in the most admired tech leader of all the 700 founders. The survey was conducted by the VC firm First Round Capital. Among the 700 founders, respondents wrote the SpaceX and Tesla CEO's name and gathered 23 percent when asked whom they admired the most and ranked him as the highest.

Also, the job hunting site called Glassdoor released the survey results for its annual 50 Best Places To Work. SpaceX headed by Elon Musk is one of them. SpaceX was included in the list for the first time. The company ranked in the 40th place.

Recently, the tech superstar was stuck in traffic. Elon Musk instantly came up with a plan on how to resolve it. He even had a name for his tunnel venture by calling it "The Boring Company." He then follows up with a slogan "Boring is what we do." He then sealed the tweets by posting "I am actually going to do this." Right after the series of tweets, Elon Musk changed his Twitter Bio to Tesla, SpaceX, Tunnels (yes, tunnels) & OpenAI."

Furthermore, in a recent footage released by the National Geographic, one of his achievements were spreading worldwide last year as his team in SpaceX made a historic landing Cape Canaveral. However, many did not see the reaction of its CEO, it is good news that Nat Geo was there and was able to film it.

