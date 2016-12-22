Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Watch The Rare Footage Of Elon Musk Overwhelmed With The Historic Landing Of SpaceX Rocket

Alex Davis
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 04:00 AM EST
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
SpaceX fans have seen a number of footage of the historic launching, but National Geographic thankfully captured the emotions of the CEO Elon Musk.
(Photo : Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Elon Musk and his company SpaceX have been in the headlines lately. Some are good news such as the achievements of SpaceX and himself, but some are bad news like the explosion of one of its rockets and issues regarding his other company, Tesla.

For SpaceX, the company manufactures aerospace and transport services. It was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk for the goal of colonizing Mars. It was the first privately funded company to successfully launch, orbit and retrieve a spacecraft.

The previous report shows that SpaceX also plans to launch another 4,425 satellite network in space. If achieved, it was previously reported that it will cater high-speed Internet service globally.

Falcon 9 back in the hangar at Cape Canaveral. No damage found, ready to fire again. A photo posted by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Dec 31, 2015 at 4:18pm PST

As follows, in a recent survey, Elon Musk defeated Mark Zuckerburg, Jeff Bezos and Steve Jobs in the most admired tech leader of all the 700 founders. The survey was conducted by the VC firm First Round Capital. Among the 700 founders, respondents wrote the SpaceX and Tesla CEO's name and gathered 23 percent when asked whom they admired the most and ranked him as the highest.

Also, the job hunting site called Glassdoor released the survey results for its annual 50 Best Places To Work. SpaceX headed by Elon Musk is one of them. SpaceX was included in the list for the first time. The company ranked in the 40th place.

Recently, the tech superstar was stuck in traffic. Elon Musk instantly came up with a plan on how to resolve it. He even had a name for his tunnel venture by calling it "The Boring Company." He then follows up with a slogan "Boring is what we do." He then sealed the tweets by posting "I am actually going to do this." Right after the series of tweets, Elon Musk changed his Twitter Bio to Tesla, SpaceX, Tunnels (yes, tunnels) & OpenAI."

Furthermore, in a recent footage released by the National Geographic, one of his achievements were spreading worldwide last year as his team in SpaceX made a historic landing Cape Canaveral. However, many did not see the reaction of its CEO, it is good news that Nat Geo was there and was able to film it.

TagsElon Musk, spacex, Falcon 9, SpaceX Falcon 9

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Tech Superstar Elon Musk Stuck In Traffic, Plans To Dig Tunnels To Solve The Pro...

Mars Mission: SpaceX Will First Prove Its Landing On The Red Planet Before NASA ...

SpaceX By Elon Musk Again Tops The Space Category In The Recent Awards

Elon Musk Was Invited To Donald Trump's Tech Meeting; Will The Real-Life Iron Ma...

Elon Musk-Owned Company SpaceX Belongs To 50 Best Places To Work In The Recent S...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  1. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  2. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  3. Evaluating Reaction Of A Giant Asteroid Making A Splash Into The Sea
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics