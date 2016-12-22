Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

Germany’s Wendelstein 7-X Is Working: The Future Of Nuclear Fusion

Ruhn Sebial
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 04:04 AM EST
’Star In A Jar’ Fusion Reactor Works And Promises Infinite Energy
New tests verify that Germany’s Wendelstein 7-X fusion energy device is on track to safely suspend plasma in magnetic fields.
(Photo : Risingplay/YouTube screenshot)

It is a mark of a brand new leap in reactor technology. The Wendelstein 7-X stellarator or nuclear fusion reactor has started operating in high-quality magnetic fields, matching the advanced design of the device. This was confirmed by Sam Lazerson of the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) based in the United States with his German counterparts.

The W7-X, which is primarily based in Greifswald, Germany, is taken into account the biggest and most refined stellarator found in the world. The PPPL that goes by the U.S. government's Department of Energy operates at Princeton University's in Plainsboro, N.J. and is the principal U.S. collaborator of the project, according to Tech Times.

The other collaborators for the United States team include Oak Ridge and Los Alamos National Laboratories and also the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The findings of the experts were printed last Nov. 30 in an issue of Nature Communications journal, according to Nature.

It was built by the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics found in Greifswald, and the stellarator in Germany was completed in 2015 with a vanguard style. The sure-fire operation of W7-X means fusion energy analysis has hit a brand new frontier and moved past the first decades' tokamak concept.

The progress created by stellarators thus means that the new concept has gained traction in line with advances in plasma theory and its computational power. The W7-X success means that the past weaknesses of the reactor concept has been properly addressed.

From the PPP (Princeton Plasma Physics) sources, the margin of error in W7-X was smallest with the error field or deviation from the configuration being a part in 100,000. The excitement over W7-X success is simply too high as a result of it may herald stellarators as the future models of fusion reactors.

