Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

5 Ways China Emerged As A Top Player Of Space Exploration In 2016

Sam D
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 03:00 AM EST
World's Largest Radio Telescope
The world's largest radio telescope, the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), is located in China.
(Photo : VCG/VCG/Getty Images)

2016 was a good year for China's space exploration endeavors. The nation successfully launched various space and space-related projects in its aim to become a leading space explorer during the course of the year, and this is just the beginning. The world's second-largest economy has set its eyes upon more huge space missions like creating a permanent space station by 2022.

1. Launched World's First Quantum Communication Satellite

Earlier this year, China became the first country in the world to successfully launch a quantum satellite into space. The 631 kg satellite is reportedly going to change the face of cryptography. The satellite has ultra-high security features that facilitate hack-proof communications between space and ground.

2. Constructed World's Largest Single-Dish Telescope Gigantic Chinese Telescope

China completed the construction of the world's largest single-dish tele­scope in September this year. The Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) has joined the search for intelligent extraterrestrials that could be building an alien megastructure around the star KIC 8462852, also called Tabby's Star.

3. Launched the Long March 5 Rocket Considered among the World's most powerful

The space mission of the nation also launched the Long March 5 rocket, which is one of the world's most powerful rockets in 2016. It is meant to send heavy-duty planetary probes, rovers and people into space. The launch of the rocket also brought the country one step closer to building its own space station in Earth's orbit.

4. Two Chinese Astronauts Broke Their Country's Record of Longest Space Mission

Two astronauts from China broke their country's record for the longest-duration space mission. The duo spent a month aboard the Tiangong 2 space laboratory in October and November 2016.

5. China's Space Mission Successfully Grew Embryos in Space

A successful experiment done aboard China's recoverable satellite SJ-10 this year proved that early‐stage mammal embryos can be developed in space. The research, considered a breakthrough in human space exploration, carried out on the country's first microgravity satellite pioneered the way to show that cells can successfully multiply in space. More than 6,000 mouse embryos were carried in the SJ-10. This may not have been the first attempt to develop embryos in space but it was definitely the first mission that led to successful results.

TagsChina, Space Exploration, China Quantum Satellite, Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope, Long March 5 rocket, Tabby's Star

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

China Successfully Launches Fourth Data Satellite ‘Tianlian I-04’

China Launches Manned Space Mission: Shenzhou-11 Takes Off With 2 Astronauts

China To Launch World's First Quantum Communication Satellite, Will Change Face ...

China To Explore Moon’s North And South Pole In 2017

China's Space Mission Successfully Grows Embryos In Space, A Breakthrough In Hum...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  1. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  2. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  3. Evaluating Reaction Of A Giant Asteroid Making A Splash Into The Sea
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics