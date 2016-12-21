Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

Marnie Simpson Is Convinced She Is Followed By UFOs

Angela Betsaida Laguipo
First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 05:21 AM EST
Marnie Simpson
Celebrities claim they have spotted UFOs, too.
(Photo : Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old Geordie Shore beauty, Marnie Simpson, believes she is being followed by UFOs as she claimed to have spotted one recently.

On Dec. 18, the star took to Twitter to tell her fans she noticed an alien spacecraft while she was on her way to catch a flight to Ireland.

"I have seen another UFO today on the way to the airport," she wrote. She even said that aliens know that she has noticed them. "Not even funny anymore I swear they no I can see them," she added.

The tweet came hours after she posted a photo of UFOs on her Instagram page with the caption, "would pay you to abduct me," as reported by MTV.

Marnie Simpson's fans, on the other hand, seemed a little confused by her random confession. One of her fans commented, "Could it have been a "funny shaped" plane - seeing as you were on your way to an airport?" as reported by The Sun.

"Must be them dodgy contact lenses you use," another user said.

 I would pay you to abduct me.

A photo posted by M A R N I E | G . S H O R E (@marniegshore) on Dec 17, 2016 at 9:08am PST

In fact, Marnie Simpson is not the only star who claims to have supernatural encounters with extraterrestrial life. Former One Direction member Zayn Malik confessed he decided to leave the boyband after an alien visited him in his dream.

Moreover, singer Danny Dyer was part of a documentary titled I Believe In UFOs wherein he went to various places across the globe to visit locations of reported alien sightings.

"I've seen UFOs. It wasn't an airplane, it certainly wasn't a balloon, it wasn't a Chinese lantern," he said as reported by Mail Online.

Lastly, another singer, Demi Lovato, said that she also encountered UFOs, saying she believes there is life that exists beyond Earth. She said she saw one UFO that was changing shapes and moving all over the place when she was walking outside.

