'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' Remastered News & Update: New Maps & Items With Double XP Event, 12 Days Of Winter In Game Gifts

Niyati S.
First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 05:30 AM EST
'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' News & Update
12 Days of Deals for the game is here as a present to players.
(Photo : Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Activision)

The December update of "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" Remastered update is now live. In the holiday spirit, the '12 Days of Winter' event has been made live by the game developer now.

"Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" Remastered has something great in stock for its fans and players this Christmas season. The game had received several updates just some time back, which related to holiday themed maps and weapons. But Activision is far from done just yet. The "12 Days of Winter" event kicked off on December 21. The event was announced yesterday itself through "Call of Duty" tweet account. "The 12 Days of Winter begin Dec. 21 in #InfiniteWarfare! Log in each day at 9 PM PT to receive unique in-game rewards through Jan. 1st," read the Tweet.

Previously, in the Christmas event of "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare", Activision (the game developer) gave the opportunity to players and fans to try all 3 modes in the full package of the game. If the tweet is to be followed, the holiday pack will be DLC and may introduce Chinatown, Creek, Broadcast and Killhouse remastered maps. This information was found in a file by the data miners of "Call of Duty".

The "12 Days of Winter" promo will give the users several daily gifts between December 21, 2016, to January 1, 2017. Players would need to log on to "Infinite Warfare" daily at a particular time during those days. The freebies and promo gifts include great bonuses and new objects and personal prototypes. There also may be a double XP event in the pipeline, but Activision is yet to announce it officially.

"Call of Duty" is one of the most popular gaming franchises and these additions surely enhance its popularity and love even more. Are you excited about this live deal? Keep watching this space for more info!

Tagscall of duty infinite warfare, call of duty infinite warfare update, call of duty infinite warfare news, call of duty infinite warfare remastered, activision call of duty

