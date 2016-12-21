Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)

Experts are trying to look at the possibility that the mysterious "Alien Call" comes from whale species, but not yet identified.

A so-called alien call was recorded 36,000 feet below Earth's surface. Scientists have not yet identified it, but it possibly came from a whale species.

The researchers at the Hatfield Marine Science Center were baffled upon hearing a mysterious noise while monitoring the deep-sea whale communication at the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean. The noise lasted around three seconds. It hits super-low and the pitch to super-high frequencies, according to Fox News.

The researchers look at the possibility that the mysterious noise came from the whales 36,000 feet below the Earth's surface. Yet, they have never before heard the ones that they have recorded.

The experts in the field of Marine sent off a machine called a hydrophone down to the deepest part of the Mariana Trench. It is located between Australia and Japan.

As for the hydrophone, it can travel through the sea for more than a month's time. It also can dive up to 1,000 meters. That is where the researchers picked up the so called "Alien Call," according to The Sun.

For some, they believe that the sound came from the mating call of a Baleen whale. However, the pattern of the mysterious sound has never been encountered by the researchers ever since.

A partnership between OSU and the NOAA Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory, senior faculty research assistant in Marine Bioacoustics at Oregon State Sharon Nieukirk shared that, "If it's a mating call, why are we getting it year round? That's a mystery. We need to determine how often the call occurs in summer versus winter, and how widely this call is really distributed."

In a report by the Oregon State University, Sharon Nieukirk explained that the call is somehow tricky to find when combined with the recorded sound data, because of its huge range of frequency. Typically, acoustic scientists zero in on narrower frequency ranges when analyzing ocean recordings, and in this case, that would mean not detecting portions of the "Western Pacific Biotwang."

Furthermore, Sharon Nieukirk added that, "Now that we've published these data, we hope researchers can identify this call in the past and future data, and ultimately we should be able to pin down the source of the sound. More data are needed, including genetic, acoustic and visual identification of the source, to confirm the species and gain insight into how this sound is being used."

Thus, she and her team are thinking about a wider study to figure out where the sound came from. Nieukirk further shared that, "Our hope is to mount an expedition to go out and do acoustic localization, find the animals, get biopsy samples and find out exactly what's making the sound. It really is an amazing, weird sound, and good science will explain it."

