Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

2016 Is The Worst Year As Far As Global Warming Is Concerned, Highest Temperature Ever Recorded

Tripti
First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 05:10 AM EST
2016 Has The Highest Temperature Ever Recorded
Scientists said that 2016 recorded highest ever rise in average temperature, as a result to man-made global warming, augmented by natural El Niño phenomenon.
(Photo : Documentaries/YouTube screenshot)

According to leading scientists, 2016 was the worst year, as it recorded a 0.86 degree Celsius increase in the average atmospheric temperature. It is also speculated that the Christmas of 2016 will also be the mildest, as the temperature is expected to reach 17 degree Celsius that day. The reason behind this increase in temperature is due to the climate change supplemented with natural El Niño phenomenon.

It is also speculated that 2017 will also be hot but not hotter than 2016. According to the calculations made by a new Met Office supercomputer, the average increase in temperature in 2017 will be 0.75 degree Celsius as opposed to a 0.86 degree Celsius in the present year. Professor Adam Scaife, Head, Long Range Performance, Met Office, said that, "This forecast, which uses the new Met Office supercomputer, adds weight to our earlier prediction that 2017 will be very warm globally but is unlikely to exceed 2015 and 2016: the two warmest years on record."

According to Professor Chris Folland, Met Office Research Fellow, the rise in temperature in 2016 was in accordance with the forecast made earlier, because the methods used to produce the outlook for the year detected the influence of the strong El Niño, reported The Sun.

He also stated that, "However, last year's El Nino only accounts for around 0.2C of the global mean temperature rise for 2016, when compared with the long-term average between 1961 and 1990" and that "Increasing greenhouse gasses are the main cause of warming since pre-industrial times."

According to a Reuters report, the year-on-year decline in temperature coincides with the start of Donald Trump's presidency, who believes that global warming and climate change are hoax and not real. The Geneva-based World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said that the buildup of greenhouse gases in the upper atmosphere is a result of years of ignorance and human activities. It is now causing the formation and circulation of more harmful heat waves, which results in droughts, floods and rise in global sea levels of about 20 cm (7.87 inches) in the past century.

TagsEl Niño, global warming, Supercomputer

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Marine Protected Area To Be Set Up In St. Anns Bank: A Welcome Initiative By Can...

Climate Change Is Real Indeed; NASA Supercomputer Proves It

Weather Report Predicts Subzero Temperatures In Toronto; Freezing Drizzle Adviso...

Save The Environment Before Donald Trump Is Sworn In As The President Of USA

Climate Change Is A Hoax, Just Like Flat Earth Theory, Donald Trump’s Adviser ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  1. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  2. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  3. Evaluating Reaction Of A Giant Asteroid Making A Splash Into The Sea
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics