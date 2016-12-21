2016 Is The Worst Year As Far As Global Warming Is Concerned, Highest Temperature Ever Recorded

Scientists said that 2016 recorded highest ever rise in average temperature, as a result to man-made global warming, augmented by natural El Niño phenomenon.

(Photo : Documentaries/YouTube screenshot)

According to leading scientists, 2016 was the worst year, as it recorded a 0.86 degree Celsius increase in the average atmospheric temperature. It is also speculated that the Christmas of 2016 will also be the mildest, as the temperature is expected to reach 17 degree Celsius that day. The reason behind this increase in temperature is due to the climate change supplemented with natural El Niño phenomenon.

It is also speculated that 2017 will also be hot but not hotter than 2016. According to the calculations made by a new Met Office supercomputer, the average increase in temperature in 2017 will be 0.75 degree Celsius as opposed to a 0.86 degree Celsius in the present year. Professor Adam Scaife, Head, Long Range Performance, Met Office, said that, "This forecast, which uses the new Met Office supercomputer, adds weight to our earlier prediction that 2017 will be very warm globally but is unlikely to exceed 2015 and 2016: the two warmest years on record."

According to Professor Chris Folland, Met Office Research Fellow, the rise in temperature in 2016 was in accordance with the forecast made earlier, because the methods used to produce the outlook for the year detected the influence of the strong El Niño, reported The Sun.

He also stated that, "However, last year's El Nino only accounts for around 0.2C of the global mean temperature rise for 2016, when compared with the long-term average between 1961 and 1990" and that "Increasing greenhouse gasses are the main cause of warming since pre-industrial times."

According to a Reuters report, the year-on-year decline in temperature coincides with the start of Donald Trump's presidency, who believes that global warming and climate change are hoax and not real. The Geneva-based World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said that the buildup of greenhouse gases in the upper atmosphere is a result of years of ignorance and human activities. It is now causing the formation and circulation of more harmful heat waves, which results in droughts, floods and rise in global sea levels of about 20 cm (7.87 inches) in the past century.

