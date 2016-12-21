Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

NASA Develops Safer And Accurate Technology, Enables To Send Science Payloads From ISS

Alex Davis
First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 04:45 AM EST
Launch To The International Space Station
The "Exo-Brake" will land science payloads to land safely and accurately on Earth.
(Photo : Manuel Pedoussaut/ESA/Getty Images)

NASA is currently developing a novel technology called Exo-Brake. It will undergo a series of tests, and if successful, it would allow science payloads coming from the International Space Station (ISS) return to the Earth, land accurately and safely.

NASA officials said in a statement that the novel technology called the Exo-Brake is a tension-based flexible braking device resembling a cross-parachute that deploys from the rear of a satellite to increase the drag. The technology could allow guided and accurate landing of payloads.

The Exo-Brake was developed and tested by the engineers at NASA's Ames Research Center in California. The statement added that, "It is a de-orbit device that replaces the more complicated rocket-based systems that would normally be employed during the de-orbit phase of re-entry."

The Technical Education nano-satellite (TechEdSat-5) packs the Exo-Brake system and delivered to the space station aboard the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency's robotic H-II Transfer Vehicle 6 last Dec. 13. Thus, the de-orbit device will undergo a test run when the nano-satellite is deployed from the orbiting lab in the early months of 2017.

The principal investigator and inventor of the Exo-Brake device, Marcus Murbach, mentioned in a statement that,  "The Exo-Brake's current design uses a hybrid system of mechanical struts and flexible cord with a control system that 'warps' the Exo-Brake -- much like how the Wright brothers used warping to control the flight behavior of their first wing design."

Furthermore, to guide the craft to a choice of atmospheric entry point, the engineers will be using a real-time simulation of the spacecraft's orbital trajectory. They are hoping that it will be accurate and safely lands, according to Space.com.

Meanwhile, the earlier version of the Exo-Brake technology has already been tested. The engineers use balloons and suborbital rockets to test the technology.

NASA officials added that, "In addition to the goal of returning samples from the space station, the project seeks to develop 'building blocks' for larger-scale systems that might enable future small or nanosatellite missions to reach the surface of Mars and other planetary bodies in the solar system."

TagsExo-Brake, NASA, ISS, international space station

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

11th Astronaut To Perform A Spacewalk Is Currently Ready; Complex Mission Is Ass...

Controversial Files: Secret Document Reveals UFO And Alien Existence; Details Sh...

SpaceX By Elon Musk Again Tops The Space Category In The Recent Awards

Mars Mission: SpaceX Will First Prove Its Landing On The Red Planet Before NASA ...

Donald Trump Added Six More Members On The NASA's Landing Team, To Give Viewpoin...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  1. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  2. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  3. Evaluating Reaction Of A Giant Asteroid Making A Splash Into The Sea
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics