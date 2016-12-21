Latest Google Pixel Audio Issue: Audio Distortion Added To The Long List Of Google Pixel, Pixel XL Problems

Google Pixel was expected to be iPhone equivalent of Android phones. But, with several issues surfacing one after the another, users are very much disappointed.

(Photo : Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

Google's first venture in making smartphones under its own brand kick started with the launch of the famous flagship pair Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. The phones were touted as one of the perfect devices available in the market. However, recent reports on continuous Google Pixel issues one after another for the flagship devices suggest otherwise.

Google Pixel Phones Issues

The first issue reported about the device after its grand launch into the market was the problem of Lens flaring. This issue was taken up under priority by Google and resolved immediately.

After the Lens issue had been put to bed, users reported that they were facing certain glitches in the device's camera. The camera issues caused the phone's screen to show numerous pink or purple vertical lines. After this, recent reports suggest that there is something wrong with the audio output of the flagship device pair.

Google Pixel Audio Issue

Reports from the Google Product Forums as well as the post by a popular Reddit user, Mark Buckman said, suggest that the Pixel devices give out occasional issues in the audio output whenever the volume of the device is raised to the maximum while playing videos, applications, or music. It is notable that Buckman has received his fourth replacement phone after reporting various issues, as reported by NDTV Gadgets.

Reddit User Demonstrates Audio Glitches

A video that the Reddit user uploaded pertaining to the issues explains it elaborately. The video shows Buckman sliding his fingers on the piano app's keys back and forth. It indicates that the device's audio gives out distinct cracking-like sounds when the volume is maximized in a piano app. He also did the same with a Nexus 6 device and clarified that the issue is witnessed only on Google Pixel devices.

A user comment on the Google Product Forum not only confirmed the Google Pixel issue but also said that the matter is prevalent even when the earphones are plugged in. The issue on the audio glitch has been reported by users in websites like 9to5Mac as well, confirming that the phone is indeed giving out audio issues, as reported by Express.

Hardware or Software Issue?

The complaints from various users implicate that the crackling sound could most possibly be a software issue than that of a hardware problem. Also, the problem has been happening occasionally only on selected apps. Hence Google may be working on a minor equalizer update to resolve the Pixel issue. Google has already acknowledged the issue and is investigating it elaborately. However, the company has not yet confirmed whether it is a software or a hardware problem.

It looks like the perfect phone isn't perfect after all!

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news