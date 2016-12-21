'Pokemon GO' Latest News & Update: New Update Makes Gameplay Super Smooth, Here's How To Download

The update has been released for both iPhone and Android smartphones.

Niantic has released the latest update to their extremely popular game, "Pokemon GO." The update will correct a few errors in the game and boost the game play for the fans. "Pokemon GO" was an event in itself for 2016. The craze for this game which integrates our favorite Pokemon creatures in the real world was spectacular.

There is no surprise that "Pokemon GO" was the most played game of 2016. However, it was also recently dethroned by the original master, "Super Mario Run" of the Mario franchise. However, even after its title as the hottest game of 2016 was snatched, no one can deny the massive fan base it still as. To all the loyal "Pokemon GO" players and Pokemon hunters, there is a new update that has been launched for both iPhone and Android phones. Are you not aware of what all the update has got in store for you? We are here to help you!

'Pokemon Go' Latest News & Update

Niantic has made an announcement on social media giant Facebook about the latest "Pokemon Go" update. They announced the news through a Facebook post. The post said that both the iPhone and Android versions of Pokemon GO are going to be updated to versions 1.21.0 and 0.51.0, respectively. This is not a massive update in itself but it still holds importance as it brings some improvements and fixes to the gameplay. What all does the update include?

1. There was a bug that caused wrong vibration notifications to the players. That bug has been effective fixed.

2. The day and night modes have been changed effectively. They will now accurately display the current time of the day for each player (trainer) across the world.

3. Some minor texts have been fixed.

Yes, the update is mostly technical and back end in nature but it would help in an extremely smooth gameplay for the fans. We recommend updating your games to avail the best fun. Only last week, a massive "Pokemon GO" update had been released which brought forth Generation 2 of Pokemon creatures.

Another amazing thing is the fact that Starbucks outlets have become PokeStops and Gyms, along with Sprint outlets. Niantic has also promised more Pokemon and legendary creatures to populate more rural areas. Are you excited about more "Pokemon Go" updates and announcements? Keep watching this space for more information!

