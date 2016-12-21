Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

'Pokemon GO' Latest News & Update: New Update Makes Gameplay Super Smooth, Here's How To Download

Niyati S.
First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 05:30 AM EST
Pokemon GO News: New Update Makes Gameplay Super Smooth
The update has been released for both iPhone and Android smartphones.
(Photo : Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Niantic has released the latest update to their extremely popular game, "Pokemon GO." The update will correct a few errors in the game and boost the game play for the fans. "Pokemon GO" was an event in itself for 2016. The craze for this game which integrates our favorite Pokemon creatures in the real world was spectacular.

There is no surprise that "Pokemon GO" was the most played game of 2016. However, it was also recently dethroned by the original master, "Super Mario Run" of the Mario franchise. However, even after its title as the hottest game of 2016 was snatched, no one can deny the massive fan base it still as. To all the loyal "Pokemon GO" players and Pokemon hunters, there is a new update that has been launched for both iPhone and Android phones. Are you not aware of what all the update has got in store for you? We are here to help you!

'Pokemon Go' Latest News & Update 

Niantic has made an announcement on social media giant Facebook about the latest "Pokemon Go" update. They announced the news through a Facebook post. The post said that both the iPhone and Android versions of Pokemon GO are going to be updated to versions 1.21.0 and 0.51.0, respectively. This is not a massive update in itself but it still holds importance as it brings some improvements and fixes to the gameplay. What all does the update include?

1. There was a bug that caused wrong vibration notifications to the players. That bug has been effective fixed.

2. The day and night modes have been changed effectively. They will now accurately display the current time of the day for each player (trainer) across the world.

3. Some minor texts have been fixed.

Yes, the update is mostly technical and back end in nature but it would help in an extremely smooth gameplay for the fans. We recommend updating your games to avail the best fun. Only last week, a massive "Pokemon GO" update had been released which brought forth Generation 2 of Pokemon creatures.

Another amazing thing is the fact that Starbucks outlets have become PokeStops and Gyms, along with Sprint outlets. Niantic has also promised more Pokemon and legendary creatures to populate more rural areas. Are you excited about more "Pokemon Go" updates and announcements? Keep watching this space for more information!

TagsPokemon GO, Pokemon Go news, Pokemon GO updates, Pokemon GO fixes

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Sham...

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts O...

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores...

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Othe...

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Tels...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  1. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  2. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  3. Evaluating Reaction Of A Giant Asteroid Making A Splash Into The Sea
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics