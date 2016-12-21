Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

'Gears Of War 4' Latest Update & News: Microsoft Releases The ‘Gearsmas’ DLC Package For 'Gears of War 4'

Hemal Vora
First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 05:00 AM EST
Microsoft Studios recently released a 'Gears of War 4' Christmas DLC package called "Gearsmas." "Gearsmas" is available for players between Dec 16, 2016, and Jan 4, 2017.
The exclusive DLC package is worth 400 credits or players can buy them for $0.99. Recent reports suggest that the DLC package includes snow boom shots, snowball combats, and Cosplay functionality. The DLC will also add a bounty and a couple of random collection items that the players can choose from 28 different items.

The Random Collection Items in the Pack

The 28 items available in the DLC includes, Ugly Gearsmas Armors (3), Gingerbread Weapon Skins (4), Festive Tree Weapon Skins (4), Snowman Weapon Skins (4), JD Wrapping Paper Weapon Skins (4), Kait Wrapping Paper Weapon Skins (4), Swarm Wrapping Paper Weapon Skins(4), a Commemorative Gearsmas Emblem and two characters. The two characters included in the DLC are JD, Kait, and Swarm Drone, as reported by Gamerant.

The 'Gears of War 4' Daily Rewards

The game is packed with daily rewards system which is giving players numerous gifts for this Christmas season. The first on the gift list is the ChuzzmasEmblem, which players could have grabbed if they logged in on Dec. 16. Also on Dec. 27 players will get an opportunity to grab the Ice Boomshot.

The "Gears of War 4" Snowball Fight Mode

Apart from the random collection items and the daily reward system, Microsoft has also introduced the "Gears of War 4" Snowball Fight mode. It is a special winter themed mode with a new winter weapon named Snowshot. The Snowshot has the ability to fire snowballs, as reported by Digitaltrends.

The "Gears of War 4" DLC pack offers two snowballs for every player. Players can eliminate their enemies in just one shot. If players want more snowballs, they have to search for it all over the map.

The "Gears of War 4" Cosplay Versus Mode

Players can play on the Cosplay mode in Xbox One and Windows 10 users. The Cosplay mode rewards players with 1.5x bonus XP everywhere during the event. The game mode allows fans to play together in teams of up to five players. Players can play as a team of maximum 5players in this game mode.

UIR Joins The Scene

Adding on the bunch of festive surprises, Microsoft Studios has also confirmed that the Union of Independent Republics (UIR) group will be a part of the scene for the month. They will be coming with their UIR Gear Pack.

Tagsgears of war 4, gears of war 4 gameplay, Gearsmas, Microsoft, The‘Gearsmas’ DLC Package, Gears of War 4 Latest Update, 'Gears Of War 4' Latest News

