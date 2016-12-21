Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens Mars

The Beast Of Beasts Is Out: 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S Unveiled [Watch Video]

Shreya
First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 04:20 AM EST
2017 Lamborghini Aventador S Finally Revealed [VIDEO]: Complete Specs, Price, Features And Release Date!
The 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S is expected to be much faster and superior to the existing models. The car will also feature a couple of exterior tweaks to give it an over all radical design.
(Photo : Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Adding yet another beast to its repertoire of fastest cars in the world, Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini revealed the 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S. A revamp of the brand's flagship supercar, the Aventador series launched in 2011, the Aventador S promises more power, more aerodynamics and definitely more dramatics at a price of $788,914, excluding local taxes. Add to this on-road costs and the final price should be around $815,914.

The most prominent feature is the adoption of the four-wheeled steering wheel, like those in the limited-edition Centenario. This is the first time that Lamborghini has used the four-wheel steering wheel in a series production car. This is an effort to improve agility at lower speeds and stability when the bull rages at 200km/h.

Aventador S comes with an additional 40 horsepower from the same naturally aspirated V12 engine. The Aventador S is now called the 'LP 740-4' with the V12 engine producing 740hp at 8400 rpm. But don't expect an improvement in speed or acceleration. The beast can go from 0 to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds and attain a top speed of 217 mph- same as all other Aventadors. But the model comes with specially developed Pirelli P Zero tyres which help improve steering and traction and braking efficiency.

Externally, the new car comes with a lot of tweaks to its design, all with the sole purpose of improving the car's aerodynamics. New air ducts introduced at the side of the front bumper will help downforce. A deeper front splitter gives the car a more aggressive look and redirects the airflow to improve cooling. At the back, there is a new black diffuser and a slicker triple-exit exhaust system.

Is there anything more? Yes. A new TFT digital dashboard and Apple CarPlay and an optional telemetry system.

Given all the changes, the Aventador S improves the downforce at the front axle by 130 per cent and when the wing is in the most optimum position, there is 50 per cent more downforce. The downforce can be further improved to a whopping 400 per cent in low-drag mode.

The 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S is a beast to watch out for. Deliveries begin in the Spring of 2017.

