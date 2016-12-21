Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens global warming

Heard Of A Dragon-Like Lizard, Rainbow-Headed Snake Or An Orange-Eyed Litter Frog?

Savitha .C.Muppala
First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 03:03 AM EST
Klingon Newt
Nearly 163 endangered species in the Great Mekong Region of Southeast Asia have been discovered by conservationists.
This is not out of any science fiction movie, for scientists have recently discovered more than a hundred endangered species in South East Asia.

Deforestation and fast-paced development have undoubtedly risked the wildlife habitat, and the greater Mekong region is proof enough, WWF conservationists say. Mekong is a region in southeast Asia, which comprises of Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and some parts of China. This region boasts of high diversity that is one of the main reasons for being a home to some of most endangered species on the planet.

A report published early this week pointed to the presence of 163 endangered species discovered in Greater Mekong Region. Some of the rarest discoveries are a dragon-like lizard,a rainbow-headed snake, a gecko in Laos with pale blue skin and a newt that bears an uncanny resemblance to a Klingon from Star Trek.

An extremely rare banana species was also found by conservationists in northern Thailand that is critically endangered because of increasing deforestation, reports CBC.

Scientists have cautioned that some of these new species are under threat of extinction and need to be protected against the fast-paced development in the area.

Jimmy Borah, Wildlife Programme Manager for WWF-Greater Mekong, expressed hope after the discovery of the new species, and he said that with concerted effort, the extinction rates can be brought down.

Furthermore, the region is a global center for illegal trade of wildlife. This type of illegal trade thrives because collectors are ready to shell out thousands of dollars for the most unique species, reveals Gizmodo.

"To save them, it's crucial that we improve enforcement against poaching and close illegal wildlife markets," Jimmy Borah said.

 "The Greater Mekong region is a magnet for the world's conservation scientists because of the incredible diversity of species that continue to be discovered here," Borah further added. "These scientists, the unsung heroes of conservation, know they are racing against time to ensure that these newly discovered species are protected."

