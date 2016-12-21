Nintendo NES Classic Mini Sale Info: Best Buy, Gamestop To Restock This Week, How To Get One?

Nintendo NES Classic Sale will be back this week at a few retailers. Fans who have been eagerly waiting for the retro gaming console can buy it from popular stores like GameStop and Best Buy.

(Photo : Drew Angerer / Staff)

Nintendo NES Classic Sale will be back this week at a few retailers. Fans who have been eagerly waiting for the retro gaming console can buy it from popular stores like GameStop and Best Buy. The stores will be restocking the Nintendo NES Classic Mini as a Christmas surprise for fans this week.

NES Classic Mini- A Retro Style Gaming Console

Nintendo has attracted a number of users this holiday season with its sale on 3DS and Wii U. Adding to the list, the gaming giant is bringing back the Nintendo NES Classic Mini Sale for just $60. Players will be taken back to the retro years of gaming with this popular gaming console that comes with the games of the yesteryears.

The NES Classic Mini Ran Out of Stock

The first shipment of the gadget was sold out in no time. Fans have been disappointed that the gaming console was not available for a long period during the holiday season. Recent reports suggest that the device is available in various gadget stores but in limited numbers, as reported by MobilenApps.

The Consoles Are Getting Restocked In Limited Numbers

The Nintendo NES Classic gaming consoles will be back on shelves on Thursday and Friday this week. Since the stocks are in limited numbers gamers, have to grab their consoles as soon the NES Classic Sale goes live. They can know if the stocks are available by calling their local GameStop or Best Buy shops.

Get NES Classic Mini Sale At BestBuy On Dec 20

BestBuy has made an official announcement that the consoles will be back on shelves on December 20. It is advised that gamers visit their nearest store as early as possible to buy their gaming console as the stocks are replenished. Players can also buy the console by paying six times the original price if they want to buy it on eBay, as reported by Bitbag.

Notably, the gaming giant has already sold about 200,000 units of Nintendo NES Classic Mini Sale in the US in its last shipment. This is equal to the Wii U sold by the company in the last six months. If the company can come up with more NES Classic Mini consoles it is expected the sales will go skyrocketing.

Players can play "Donkey Kong", "Doctor Mario," "Final Fantasy" and many other retro games in the NES Classic Mini. Just that they have to grab one first!

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news