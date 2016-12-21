Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

Nissan Altima 2017: Car Gets Internal & External Makeover With Safety Features & Attractive Outlook; Check Out Here!

Niyati S.
First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 05:10 AM EST
Nissan Altima 2017
Car Gets Internal & External Makeover With Safety Features & Attractive Outlook
(Photo : Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for BET)

Nissan unveiled the new Nissan Altima 2017 for the Middle East region yesterday. The release of the latest model took place at Dubai in a celebrated event. The Nissan Altima 2017 comes with a brand new appearance including "Energetic Flow" exterior and a "Gliding Wing" interior theme. It also boasts of "Class-Leading Fuel Economy" and "Improved Driving Dynamics and Safety Technology".

Nissan Altima 2017 Latest News

The 2017 version is surely a dramatic change with the new energetic flow design. The panels and pieces have been remodeled in the new theme including new fascia, bumper, fenders, hood, and lights. The V-Motion grille and headlights have been redesigned in a style that echoes the Nissan Maxima. This makes the look of Nissan Altima 2017 starkly different from the earlier design. There is a deeply designed lower bumper and integrated foglights. The grille is chrome-trimmed.

"We are excited to launch the 2017 Nissan Altima in the Middle East, which compliments Nissan's range of innovative, exciting cars and represents Nissan's vision for the design of the modern passenger car," said Samir Cherfian, Managing Director of Nissan Middle East.  "The Altima is a popular car in the region and globally, and the new design elements add to the overall appeal of its reliability and features."

The back design has also been modified in order to give a more stylish appearance from behind. Nissan took the feedback given to them by their loyal customers seriously and tried to incorporate the best of these. They have added several comfort features including the Zero gravity front seats. They have also been reshaped with better material and weave pattern.

The Nissan Altima 2017 will be available in different colors including, Java Metallic, Brilliant Silver, Gun Metallic, Super Black, Cayenne Red and Pearl White and a new 17-inch machine-finish aluminum-alloy wheel designs. Apart from the aesthetics, The X-Tronic D-Step CVT is the quietest in the segment. These are a lot of features being offered in this car (the best in its segment) with fuel economy/mileage of 13.2 Kilometer per liter. The car has also gotten a great makeover in terms of safety technology with the Blind Spot Warning (BSW). Forward Emergency Braking (FEB), and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).

