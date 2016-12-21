Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

Free Xbox Games With Gold: January 2017 Game Titles Include ‘The Cave’, ‘Rayman Origins’ & More! Check Out Full December 2016 Game List Here!

First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 05:20 AM EST
Free Xbox Games With Gold: December Lineup And 2017 Game Titles !
Games with Gold now have a number of new gaming titles which will fill your holiday season with new explosive action fuel and deadly martial arts. If you're a horror game fan, then there's some special treat in store for you as well.
(Photo : Xbox / YouTube)

It's the holiday season and Microsoft has also planned to make it a good one for its Xbox Users. Free Xbox Games with Gold this month, has four new gaming titles that you can add to your collection. Out of these four titles, two have been specially released for Xbox One, whereas two other games have been rolled out for Xbox 360 based on Backward Compatibility.

Free Xbox Games With Gold: December 2016 Game Titles

Games with Gold now have a number of new gaming titles which will fill your holiday season with new explosive action fuel and deadly martial arts. If you're a horror game fan, then there's some special treat in store for you as well. Exclusively for Xbox One, this month we have "Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition," which can be downloaded anytime until December 31.  The game revolves around the story of an undercover Hong Kong detective, pushing the drive-and-gun combat into a real world like experience. There are a huge variety of vehicles available in the game, which also features a realistic visual imagery of the streets of Hong Kong.

The other exclusive game being offered under Free Xbox Games With Gold include "Outlast" that is available for free download under the program from December 16 to December 31. The game revolves around the central protagonist Miles Upshur, who'es also an investigative journalist. The players find themselves trapped in a mental asylum that has a dark secret hidden within. The games are available in the market for a price of $29.99 and $19.99 respectively.

There were two gaming titles being offered under Free Xbox Games With Gold for Xbox 360 under Backward Compatibility. The first game was "Outland," which was being offered until December 15. The game is a polarity-shifting 2D platformer. The game offers beautiful visual style with a unique light-shifting gameplay system. Unfortunately, the time is up for downloading the game under the program. However, the ultimate racing game "Burnout Paradise" can still be downloaded for free for Xbox 360 till December 31.

Free Xbox Games With Gold: January 2017 Game Titles

Microsoft has also announced thehttps://t.co/iNTLDseMTl0 that will be available under the Free Xbox Games With Gold lineup, next year. The first game being offered at a cheap price is the "World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap." The game will be exclusive for Xbox One. The other game, Double Fine's "The Cave" will also be offered under the program. The game will, however, be totally free of cost and will be available for download on Xbox 360 as well.

https://t.co/iNTLDseMTl1 include Iron Galaxy Studios' "Killer Instinct: Season 2" and the classic Ubisoft "Rayman Origins." Stay tuned to SWR for more news and updates on Free Xbox Games With Gold Game Titles.

 

