Mass Campaigning For Truvada; HIV Prevention Drug Is The Last Hope For Gilead

The dwindling condition of Gilead could be reinstated by mass campaigning and marketing of Truvada, the revolutionary HIV prevention drug.

Gilead's financial crisis and the steep decline in stock prices are no secret. The condition was further worsened after the federal jury ruled against Gilead in the HCV patent case. The only thing that could save Gilead now is a game changer drug, which can save the company's reputation and ensure its position as a biotech giant. In order to achieve that, Gilead is soon going to launch a mass campaign of Truvada, the revolutionary HIV prevention drug directly to the consumers.

Truvada PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) is a once daily pill HIV prevention drug, which is known to prevent HIV infection in healthy individuals. The drug is already approved by the FDA and is all set to dominate the global HIV market and save the company.

Truvada is already in the market but as a drug for HIV treatment. Though it was approved as an HIV prevention drug, it was never marketed as one because it was thought that publicizing the drug for HIV prevention may lead to increase in unsafe sexual behavior in the society.

Currently, Truvada is facing competition from 35 other HIV treatment drugs that have been launched in the market. But when people talk about HIV prevention drugs, Truvada stands alone with no other competition, reported The Motley Fool.

Gilead is going to monetize this factor and is soon going to launch a mass campaign on Truvada as an HIV prevention drug. The drug is firmly supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and it is believed that promoting the use of this drug can significantly lower the number of cases of incidence of HIV/AIDS.

Earlier, the promotion of the drug was limited to doctors and health experts via scientific publications, but now the company is planning a change in strategy. David Piontkowsky, Gilead's VP of HIV Medical Affairs, said that, "The HIV market is primarily driven by demand by patients," and they should be made aware about Truvada as an HIV prevention drug.

