Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Google Self Driving Car First Look [VIDEO]: Waymo’s Autonomous Minivan To Feature Six Passenger Seating Capacity & More!

uBmuse
First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 05:20 AM EST
Google Self Driving Car First Look [VIDEO]: First Fleet Of Autonomous Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivans To Be Rolled Out Soon!
Unlike other companies, who install the self driving system onto already produced vehicles, “Waymo” and “Fiat Chrysler” have decided to build new hybrid-powered vans, which would include the right tools from the very start.
(Photo : auto imagen / YouTube)

Google's self-driving car "Waymo" Setup has recently added a test fleet comprising a total of 100 modified Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivans. The company got out of its test phase not more than a week ago and now is a separate division in Google' Parent Alphabet Company.

"Waymo" rolled out various pictures of the new Google's Self-driving car, giving us a glimpse of the modified Autonomous Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivans. The production of the modified vehicles takes place on the assembly line of Fiat Chrysler itself, under a collaboration venture with "Waymo." set up about six months ago in Michigan. Here's everything you should know about Google's new Self-Driving Car:

Google's Self-Driving Car: Autonomous Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivans Features

Unlike other companies, who install the self-driving system onto already produced vehicles, "Waymo" and "Fiat Chrysler" have decided to build new hybrid-powered vans, which would include the right tools from the very start. As an outcome of this collaboration, the modified Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivans will have the required tools when they come off the assembly line.Currently, the set of features being installed includes LIDAR, radars, cameras as well as computers running on Google's software algorithms.

The new Google's autonomous car is in many ways different from the earlier "Waymo" pod vehicles. The previous vehicle was quite compact, having space for only two passengers and had just the basic controls including a steering wheel and gas pedals. The new autonomous vehicle has much larger space and can comfortably accommodate six passengers. The company is also working on a fleet of retrofitted Lexus SUVs.

Google's Self-Driving Car: Future Plans

While both the companies have not yet officially announced any future plans, it seems that "Waymo" is planning to bring its tech to the Auto Market. As Fiat is a well established Auto Manufacturer, it's quite probable that the companies can collaborate to bring new ridesharing tech or self-driving personal vehicles on the roads soon.

Fiat stated it earlier that the company had already delivered the 100 modified Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans to Google's Waymo. While other companies including Tesla and Uber are in a race to bring their autonomous vehicles on the road, Google's officials made it clear that the vehicles will first undergo strict testing Routine.

"Waymo" is expected to deploy the test fleet of Google's Autonomous Car next year. Stay tuned to SWR for latest news and updates on https://t.co/SAV1Qo8iD00.

TagsGoogle Self-Driving Car, google self driving car waymo, google self driving car video, google waymo, google autonomous car, google autonomous vehicle, self driving cars, self driving car google, self driving car technology, Google Self Driving car feature, Google Self Driving car specs, Google Self Driving car release date, google waymo, Google Waymo Self driving cars

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Tesla Supercharger Network: Company Announces A $2 Fine For EVs Idly Occupying C...

Google Maps New Update For People With Disabilities: App Now Features Wheelchair...

Must Have Android Games 2016: The Best Free Games Of The Year! ‘Pokemon Go’,...

Uber Self Driving Cars: Volvo XC90 Caught Jumping A Red Light In San Francisco [...

2017 Jeep Wrangler Review [VIDEO]: Here’s What Makes It The Best Off-Road SUV!...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  1. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  2. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  3. Evaluating Reaction Of A Giant Asteroid Making A Splash Into The Sea
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics