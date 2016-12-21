Google Self Driving Car First Look [VIDEO]: Waymo’s Autonomous Minivan To Feature Six Passenger Seating Capacity & More!

Unlike other companies, who install the self driving system onto already produced vehicles, “Waymo” and “Fiat Chrysler” have decided to build new hybrid-powered vans, which would include the right tools from the very start.

(Photo : auto imagen / YouTube)

Google's self-driving car "Waymo" Setup has recently added a test fleet comprising a total of 100 modified Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivans. The company got out of its test phase not more than a week ago and now is a separate division in Google' Parent Alphabet Company.

"Waymo" rolled out various pictures of the new Google's Self-driving car, giving us a glimpse of the modified Autonomous Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivans. The production of the modified vehicles takes place on the assembly line of Fiat Chrysler itself, under a collaboration venture with "Waymo." set up about six months ago in Michigan. Here's everything you should know about Google's new Self-Driving Car:

Google's Self-Driving Car: Autonomous Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivans Features

Google is spinning off its self-driving car program into a separate company called Waymo. https://t.co/SAV1Qo8iD0 pic.twitter.com/VCOXJEQesW — CNN (@CNN) December 19, 2016

Unlike other companies, who install the self-driving system onto already produced vehicles, "Waymo" and "Fiat Chrysler" have decided to build new hybrid-powered vans, which would include the right tools from the very start. As an outcome of this collaboration, the modified Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivans will have the required tools when they come off the assembly line.Currently, the set of features being installed includes LIDAR, radars, cameras as well as computers running on Google's software algorithms.

The new Google's autonomous car is in many ways different from the earlier "Waymo" pod vehicles. The previous vehicle was quite compact, having space for only two passengers and had just the basic controls including a steering wheel and gas pedals. The new autonomous vehicle has much larger space and can comfortably accommodate six passengers. The company is also working on a fleet of retrofitted Lexus SUVs.

Google's Self-Driving Car: Future Plans

New: First 100 minivans for the FCA-Google err.... I mean FCA-@Waymo autonomous project have been delivered. https://t.co/n3sBK5slQo pic.twitter.com/n8MLZkxFCK — Pete Bigelow (@PeterCBigelow) December 19, 2016

While both the companies have not yet officially announced any future plans, it seems that "Waymo" is planning to bring its tech to the Auto Market. As Fiat is a well established Auto Manufacturer, it's quite probable that the companies can collaborate to bring new ridesharing tech or self-driving personal vehicles on the roads soon.

Fiat stated it earlier that the company had already delivered the 100 modified Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans to Google's Waymo. While other companies including Tesla and Uber are in a race to bring their autonomous vehicles on the road, Google's officials made it clear that the vehicles will first undergo strict testing Routine.

"Waymo" is expected to deploy the test fleet of Google's Autonomous Car next year. Stay tuned to SWR for latest news and updates on https://t.co/SAV1Qo8iD00.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news