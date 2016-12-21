Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System

Tripti
First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 03:42 AM EST
Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth
Project Blue will be using the Kepler space telescope to procure photographs of the suspected exoplanet like Earth sighted in another solar system.
(Photo : TomoNews US/YouTube screenshot)

The Kepler space telescope is used since long to search for exoplanet like Earth by studying the stars and their light patterns, instead of directly studying the exoplanet. The new and revamped Project Blue will now make use of the Kepler space telescope to directly focus on the exoplanet and find out details about it.

Exoplanet like Earth refers to the planets found in a different solar system and is not barren. Instead, it will have many life forms and an oxygen- and nitrogen-rich atmosphere.

Earlier, the Kepler space telescope used to study wobbling and dimming of the light coming off the stars, which may be indications of orbiting exoplanet like Earth. It was the method of studying exoplanets by following their footprints. Now the scientists are going to follow the direct approach and try to photograph the exoplanets and study its nature and habitability.

The photographs may act as the basis of further detailed investigations, which will involve the use of Kepler Space telescope in tracking the light reflection patterns and atmosphere of the exoplanet, and if it does, scientists can even predict the composition of its atmosphere. This will be highly helpful in predicting whether the particular exoplanet like Earth hosts life or not, Space.com reported.

It is also speculated that the Kepler space telescope with other advanced imagery techniques may help in determining the approximate mass of the exoplanet, which will further help find out whether the planet is a gaseous mass or the exoplanet like Earth is a solid mass with rock, soil and water, essential for the origin and sustenance of life.

As the team of scientists is making an effort to find exoplanet like Earth (the blue dot) in different galaxies and solar systems, by making use of the Kepler space telescope, hence, the project was named as Project Blue. If the captured photographs show blue colored surface, it is an indication of presence of water, which is the very essence of life.

TagsKepler Space Telescope, Exoplanet, Project

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Aliens Are Real Or Not: People Will Find Out Soon, Thanks To The Telescope Micro...

Life On Mars Exists, Study Of Fossils From Hydrothermal Vents And Hot Springs Su...

USAF And UFOs Have Joined Forces; USAF Acquired Alien UFO Technology, According ...

Are We Under Alien Attack? People Of Turkey Believe So After The Mass UFO Sighti...

Aliens Made A Pyramid In Antarctica?

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  1. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  2. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  3. Evaluating Reaction Of A Giant Asteroid Making A Splash Into The Sea
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics