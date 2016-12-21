‘Super Mario Run’: Android App All Set For Release, Just Not Yet! Report Warns Not To Download Fake Game Apps From Third Party Stores, Here’s Why!

Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

uBmuse
First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 04:50 AM EST
While there are a number of third party stores offering the android version of the game, most of them turn out to be either fake copies or infected by malwares.
Nintendo released its latest game, "Super Mario Run" for iOS Platform quite recently. While the game was rolled out globally and became a trending search, thousands of Android Users are still waiting for an official announcement of the "Super Mario Run" Android App. There is still no official news about the game's launch but recent reports do indicate that the game will be launched anytime in mid-2017.

The game has been well received by iOS users throughout the globe and is establishing the company's legendary franchise in the Smartphone gaming market. While there are a number of third-party stores offering the android version of the game, most of them turn out to be either fake copies or infected by malware. Here's everything you should know about the new "Super Mario Run" Android App:

APK Download: Why You Shouldn't Download The Super Mario Run Android App Yet?

It has already been made clear in previous announcements that Nintendo has not released any Android version of the game yet. However, the Users are still downloading the various APK files available on the internet, hoping that they may get to lay their hands on the latest game before the other users.

Unfortunately, as is indicated by various reports, all of the apps available currently are either fake duplicate altered to be run on Android Devices or have been infected by malware. Malicious software developers are using the situation to their benefits and exploiting the game's code to deliver their malware onto countless Smartphone.

Super Mario Run Android App: Expected Release Date

The game costs around $10 on the official store and the hackers are offering the game for free. It's obvious that a large number of the Smartphone Community members are falling into the trap. The best step to be taken in such a scenario is to remove the installation and scan your smartphone for malware and viruses.

New Leaks suggest that Nintendo will release the "Super Mario Run" Android App sometime in mid-2017. However, there are also rumors that Nintendo may decide to surprise the Android Users on Christmas. Stay tuned to SWR for latest news and updates on the "Super Mario Run" Android App.

