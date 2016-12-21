Tech Superstar Elon Musk Stuck In Traffic, Plans To Dig Tunnels To Solve The Problem And It Is Gonna Be Boring

The real-life Iron Man Elon Musk tweeted about being stuck in traffic and plans to dig underground.

The tech superstar, Elon Musk, tweeted about being stuck in traffic. He then posted some follow-up tweets that suggested an idea, which is to dig a hole underground to solve the problem.

The SpaceX and Tesla founder ranted on Twitter last Saturday morning about being stuck in traffic. A series of tweets has been posted by the CEO of different companies, Elon Musk. The real-life Iron Man put hints on what he would build to ease the problem, according to The Guardian.

Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging... — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

Thus, in a report by USA Today, Elon Musk has previously worked on the idea to solve his frustrations with traffic issues. He came up with the above the ground strategy, which is called the Hyperloop. It proposes a plan for mass-transit pods moving above-ground tubes. However, it may not be enough for him as he tweeted that he would be digging for tunnels.

It shall be called "The Boring Company" — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

Elon Musk instantly came up with a name for his tunnel venture by calling it "The Boring Company." He then follows up with a slogan "Boring is what we do."

Boring, it's what we do — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

Musk then seals the tweets by posting "I am actually going to do this." Right after the series of tweets, Elon Musk changed his Twitter Bio to Tesla, SpaceX, Tunnels (yes, tunnels) & OpenAI."

I am actually going to do this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

However, it has not yet been reported if the real-life Iron Man would really build this. But the doors are not yet closed.

Hence, Elon Musk is one of the tech giants that has been invited by Donald Trump during the recent Tech Summit. It may be the solution to traffic in the upcoming Trump administration.

