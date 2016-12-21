Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Giant Rocket Facility Placed In Florida

Ruhn Sebial
First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 02:47 AM EST
Blue Origin's Massive New Rocket
Blue Origin's massive new rocket "New Glenn" will rival SpaceX's Flacon 9 rocket in a new kind of space race. Chief astronomer at The Franklin Institute and Planetarium director Derrick Pitts joins CBSN with more.
(Photo : CBS News/YouTube screenshot)

Amazon.com founder and chief operating officer CEO Jeff Bezos proclaimed on Dec. 6 that construction is ongoing and has a replacement rocket producing facility in Florida for the private spaceflight company Blue Origin. In an e-mail message to subscribers, Bezos shared an image of the construction site, where the skeletal form of a building seems to be coming together.

In the e-mail, it said that the construction is ready to be completed by the end of 2017. Blue Origin can use the facility to manufacture its reusable, heavy-lift orbital rocket named New Glenn, according to Space.com.

The huge rocket will have two forms: a towering 270-foot tall or 82 meters version and an even larger 313-foot (95 m) variant. Jeff Bezos wrote that it was of a very short note to update on the 750,000 square-foot New Glenn rocket facility that they were building in Florida.

Jeff Bezos also added that the team has created extraordinary progress that can be clearly seen in these photos. The facility can be found in Exploration Park, a 299-acre facility positioned next to the Kennedy Space Center (KSC),which is about 50 miles east of Orlando.

Exploration Park was developed by Space Florida, which is the state's aerospace economic development agency, in partnership with KSC. Jeff Bezos, who is both the CEO and founder of Blue Origin, has stated that the company plans to launch New Glenn from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, which is next to KSC.

In a statement in 2015 that was posted on the company's web site, the reusable rocket boosters also will be sent back to the facility once used and ready for added flights. According to a statement, locating vehicle assembly close to their launch area eases the challenge of processing and transporting gigantic rockets.

TagsAmazon, Jeff Bezos, florida, Blue Origin, Rocket Facility, New Glenn, Exploration Park, Kennedy Space Center, Orlando, Cape Canaveral

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA Launches Successfully The 8-Satellite Constellation On Board The Pegasus XL...

Japan Launches Space Junk Collector

SpaceX To Have Another Flight This Week

Chinese Scientists Test Technology To Transport Humans To Mars In 70 Days

The Earth's Radiation Belt Will Be Further Understood As Japan Sent A Spacecraft...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  1. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  2. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  3. Evaluating Reaction Of A Giant Asteroid Making A Splash Into The Sea
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics