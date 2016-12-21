Giant Rocket Facility Placed In Florida

Blue Origin's massive new rocket "New Glenn" will rival SpaceX's Flacon 9 rocket in a new kind of space race. Chief astronomer at The Franklin Institute and Planetarium director Derrick Pitts joins CBSN with more.

Amazon.com founder and chief operating officer CEO Jeff Bezos proclaimed on Dec. 6 that construction is ongoing and has a replacement rocket producing facility in Florida for the private spaceflight company Blue Origin. In an e-mail message to subscribers, Bezos shared an image of the construction site, where the skeletal form of a building seems to be coming together.

In the e-mail, it said that the construction is ready to be completed by the end of 2017. Blue Origin can use the facility to manufacture its reusable, heavy-lift orbital rocket named New Glenn, according to Space.com.

The huge rocket will have two forms: a towering 270-foot tall or 82 meters version and an even larger 313-foot (95 m) variant. Jeff Bezos wrote that it was of a very short note to update on the 750,000 square-foot New Glenn rocket facility that they were building in Florida.

Jeff Bezos also added that the team has created extraordinary progress that can be clearly seen in these photos. The facility can be found in Exploration Park, a 299-acre facility positioned next to the Kennedy Space Center (KSC),which is about 50 miles east of Orlando.

Exploration Park was developed by Space Florida, which is the state's aerospace economic development agency, in partnership with KSC. Jeff Bezos, who is both the CEO and founder of Blue Origin, has stated that the company plans to launch New Glenn from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, which is next to KSC.

In a statement in 2015 that was posted on the company's web site, the reusable rocket boosters also will be sent back to the facility once used and ready for added flights. According to a statement, locating vehicle assembly close to their launch area eases the challenge of processing and transporting gigantic rockets.

