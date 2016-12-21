Have A Look At The Center Of The Universe At NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory

NASA's Mars Science Laboratory screamed through the Red Planet's atmosphere in a daring feat scientists later dubbed "7 minutes of terror."

Far from boring, white-coated scientists, the personnel at the California-based facility boasted mohawk hair and piercings, in connection with their enthusiasm, at the successful landing, and accidentally promoted the concept that rocket geeks could also be cool. Founded in the mid-1930s, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is situated in California's San Gabriel Mountains, according to Space.com.

After the students near California Institute of Technology were concerned in the accidental explosion on the field, the school strongly urged that they look for a more isolated field to pursue their rocket-building experiments, according to JPL's history on its website. In the 1940s, the research laboratory worked to develop rocket technology, which is under the umbrella of the U.S. Army. Also, it hid its name as a nod to its origin when it joined the recently formed National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) at the tip of the 1950s, according to Portal to the Universe.

Today, the research laboratory develops several scientific payloads for National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) missions. Regarding its high security, JPL is found outside Los Angeles, Pasadena. An individual has to give his name to the guards at the field entrance before pulling into the visitor's parking lot.

Another guard booth close to the welcome center meant that the individual could not take his very own tour. This institution is highly secured and thus requires vetting before the start of the tour.

