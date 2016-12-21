Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Have A Look At The Center Of The Universe At NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Ruhn Sebial
First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 02:32 AM EST
NASA JPL
NASA's Mars Science Laboratory screamed through the Red Planet's atmosphere in a daring feat scientists later dubbed "7 minutes of terror."
(Photo : NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory/YouTube screenshot)

The NASA's Mars laboratory screamed through the Red Planet's atmosphere during a daring feat the scientists later dubbed "7 minutes of terror." Viewers on Earth would love to tune in to watch. No one might see the spacecraft throughout those tense moments, and instead, the world have studied the ladies and gentlemen who are in charge of the landing -- the engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Far from boring, white-coated scientists, the personnel at the California-based facility boasted mohawk hair and piercings, in connection with their enthusiasm, at the successful landing, and accidentally promoted the concept that rocket geeks could also be cool. Founded in the mid-1930s, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is situated in California's San Gabriel Mountains, according to Space.com.

After the students near California Institute of Technology were concerned in the accidental explosion on the field, the school strongly urged that they look for a more isolated field to pursue their rocket-building experiments, according to JPL's history on its website. In the 1940s, the research laboratory worked to develop rocket technology, which is under the umbrella of the U.S. Army. Also, it hid its name as a nod to its origin when it joined the recently formed National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) at the tip of the 1950s, according to Portal to the Universe.

Today, the research laboratory develops several scientific payloads for National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) missions. Regarding its high security, JPL is found outside Los Angeles, Pasadena. An individual has to give his name to the guards at the field entrance before pulling into the visitor's parking lot.

Another guard booth close to the welcome center meant that the individual could not take his very own tour. This institution is highly secured and thus requires vetting before the start of the tour.

TagsNASA, Red Planet, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology, Los Angeles, Pasadenia

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Alien Hunters Find Mars' Inhabitant Pointing At NASA's Curiosity Rover

Ancient Pyramids On Mars: Is NASA Hiding The Existence Of Ancient Alien Life?

Methane Problem Found On India's Mars Orbiter

Mars Mission: SpaceX Will First Prove Its Landing On The Red Planet Before NASA ...

Chinese Scientists Test Technology To Transport Humans To Mars In 70 Days

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  1. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  2. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  3. Evaluating Reaction Of A Giant Asteroid Making A Splash Into The Sea
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics