Controversial Files: Secret Document Reveals UFO And Alien Existence; Details Show Biology And Languages

Is the U.S. government hiding the truth about alien existence?

(Photo : Incredible World/YouTube Screenshot)

A personal document of a scientist holds the secret regarding the aliens, UFO and other secret government programs. The document is titled Pulsar Project and it reveals the aliens' activities.

The content of the document that was revealed in public claims that it is a personal diary of a scientist who is working for the U.S. government over the years. The unnamed scientist was ordered to visit the so-called UFO crash sites and investigate any alien life forms that were captured and then analyze the data.

The authors of the document claim that the scientist had listed down the notes during his confrontation with alien life forms and the UFO crash sites. However, the scientist was caught writing down his personal notes and was scheduled for termination. He then moves away from the country before the termination happens.

The content also reveals the different alien races scientifically. Their biology and the language for communication have been stated. The Auricmedia uploaded the documents and shows nine different alien languages. It includes Antarian, K'Thai, Nordic, Pleiadian, Orion, Vegan, Grey Universal and Universal Communication symbols.

Not only that but the documents led to the pharmacology of aliens as well. It also revealed that aliens are equipped with Psionic powers, which are the ability to mentally control surroundings, create or rearrange matter or project illusions.

The documents lead to the government projects such as the "Project MKultra." The CIA conducted dozens of experiments on the effects of chemical and biological agents on American citizens without them knowing. However, all records with regard to the project are destroyed and lost, as reported by Gizmodo.

Meanwhile, in a report by Express, last year Mr. Paul Hellyer made the headlines worldwide after revealing that there are 80 different alien species. He was the Canadian Minister of Defense from 1963 to 1968 and in 1969 was appointed as a deputy prime minister, but ousted himself as a UFO believer 11 years ago.

Mr. Hellyer said that the governments across the globe are covering up the existence of aliens. He added that, "The reason I know is that I interviewed the previous one, who is now deceased, and he went to Langley and the CIA asked if he would like to see one of these crafts.They flew him to Area 51 and let him go inside one and observe it and make notes and this sort of thing."

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news