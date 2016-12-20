Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Controversial Files: Secret Document Reveals UFO And Alien Existence; Details Show Biology And Languages

Alex Davis
First Posted: Dec 20, 2016 05:23 AM EST
Real Alien Footage
Is the U.S. government hiding the truth about alien existence?
(Photo : Incredible World/YouTube Screenshot)

A personal document of a scientist holds the secret regarding the aliens, UFO and other secret government programs. The document is titled Pulsar Project and it reveals the aliens' activities.

The content of the document that was revealed in public claims that it is a personal diary of a scientist who is working for the U.S. government over the years. The unnamed scientist was ordered to visit the so-called UFO crash sites and investigate any alien life forms that were captured and then analyze the data.

The authors of the document claim that the scientist had listed down the notes during his confrontation with alien life forms and the UFO crash sites. However, the scientist was caught writing down his personal notes and was scheduled for termination. He then moves away from the country before the termination happens.

The content also reveals the different alien races scientifically. Their biology and the language for communication have been stated. The Auricmedia uploaded the documents and shows nine different alien languages. It includes Antarian, K'Thai, Nordic, Pleiadian, Orion, Vegan, Grey Universal and Universal Communication symbols.

Not only that but the documents led to the pharmacology of aliens as well. It also revealed that aliens are equipped with Psionic powers, which are the ability to mentally control surroundings, create or rearrange matter or project illusions.

The documents lead to the government projects such as the "Project MKultra." The CIA conducted dozens of experiments on the effects of chemical and biological agents on American citizens without them knowing. However, all records with regard to the project are destroyed and lost, as reported by Gizmodo.

Meanwhile, in a report by Express, last year Mr. Paul Hellyer made the headlines worldwide after revealing that there are 80 different alien species. He was the Canadian Minister of Defense from 1963 to 1968 and in 1969 was appointed as a deputy prime minister, but ousted himself as a UFO believer 11 years ago.

Mr. Hellyer said that the governments across the globe are covering up the existence of aliens. He added that, "The reason I know is that I interviewed the previous one, who is now deceased, and he went to Langley and the CIA asked if he would like to see one of these crafts.They flew him to Area 51 and let him go inside one and observe it and make notes and this sort of thing."

TagsAlien, alien life, UFO, UFO expert, alien news, Alien hunters, alien existence

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

The Lost City Of Atlantis: Conspiracists Now Believe The Theory Of Hapgood, Clai...

Aliens: Life On The Red Planet? NASA Will Collect Samples From Mars To Investiga...

Does God Have An Alien Influence? Vision Of An Artist From 1600 Might Shed Light...

UFO And Alien Found On Moon? Experts Suggest To Focus On A Real Moon Mission Ins...

Aliens, Humanity And The Whole Universe Will Be Wiped Out By An Apocalyptic Aste...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  1. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  2. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  3. Evaluating Reaction Of A Giant Asteroid Making A Splash Into The Sea
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics