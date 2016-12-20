Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

'Clash Of Clans' Latest December Update[VIDEO]: New Troops, Updated Spells, Hog Rider Level 7 & More! Everything About The Winter Update !

uBmuse
First Posted: Dec 20, 2016 05:30 AM EST
The new winter update also includes “Clashmas gifts” for the game. Although recent reports state that there are three of these Clashmas presents included in the latest update, it has not yet been revealed what these presents might contain.
(Photo : Asascha / YouTube)

Supercell has just rolled out the "Clash of Clans" latest December Update. While the earlier updates weren't that appreciated by the game players, the latest update has got a fair reception so far. The new update, titled "winter update" features some major changes in the game, including new game modes as well a crossover of troops from the "Clash Royale."

The new winter update also includes "Clashmas gifts" for the game. Although recent reports state that there are three of these Clashmas presents included in the latest update, it has not yet been revealed what these presents might contain. Here's what we know about the "Clash Of Clans" latest December update so far:

"Clash Of Clans" Latest December Update: New Additions

 

The new update has been out for some time now and recent leaks reveal a number of new additions to the game. According to recent reports, the game contains new features namely an X-Mas Spell, a Freeze Trap and a new Ice Wizard character. A ship-repair icon has also been spotted in the game files by some Reddit users. It seems like the shipwreck feature will be introduced later next year as a part of the January Update.

If you've already downloaded the new December update then you must have come across 3 upcoming events. The Hog Rider Event will reportedly reduce the training time of the character and possibly the cost as well. The second Gem boost event is likely to boost the time for both the Collectors & Mines.

The last event includes the mysterious 3 Clashmas presents that were earlier promised by Supercell. While the first of these gifts is to be unveiled tomorrow December 21, it's expected that the remaining Clashmas presents will be revealed on December 23 and December 25 respectively.

While no official announcement has been made regarding the new additions yet, it's expected that the "Clash Of Clans" latest December update will improve the gameplay experience for the players. According to recent reports, an upcoming update may increase the HP of Witches and its skeletons. There are also rumors that if a player successfully defeats a base, he'll get double the reward amount.

"Clash of Clans" Latest December Update: New Modifications

While not much has been revealed about the new additions, there are confirmed reports of what the new update has modified in the game. Having installed the new update, the player will be able to level up the Barbarian King as well as the Archer Queen up to level 45. The Clan Castles have also been enabled to be upgraded up to level seven.

While many players had been requesting the game developer to improve the characters specs, it seems like with the new update Supercell has already done that. The Golem and the Hog Rider can now be upgraded up to level six and seven respectively. There has been some major upgrade to the Spells also. The Poison Spell is now more powerful and can be leveled up to five. An earlier version allowed only one slot for the spell, which has been increased to two in the "Clash of Clans" Latest December Update. Stay tuned to SWR for more news and updates on the latest "Clash Of Clans" Updates.

 

