New 'Pokémon Go' December Update: Mewto & Other Legendary Pokémon Finally Released! Faster Spawn Rate, Rural Area Bug Fixes, Avatar Customization & More!

First Posted: Dec 20, 2016 05:30 AM EST
New Pokémon Go December Update: Mewto And Other Legendary Pokémon Finally Released!
With the new update it seems that Niantic is all set to bring in a wave of new Christmas features to the game. The launch screen itself features a Snorlax, Clefairy and Squirtle working to put up some Christmas decorations.
(Photo : FsuAtl / YouTube)

The new "Pokémon Go" December update has finally been rolled out, revealing the addition of new legendary beasts in the game. Not only this, the new update has fixed the bug that's been troubling the rural area players since long. There are also reports that there has been a rapid increase in the spawn rate after the new update, which also has a new Avatar customization feature.

With the new update, it seems that Niantic is all set to bring in a wave of new Christmas features to the game. The launch screen itself features a Snorlax, Clefairy, and Squirtle working to put up some Christmas decorations. Pikachu wearing a Santa hat is also shown turning on the fairy lights. Here's everything we know about the new "Pokémon Go" December update so far:

New "Pokémon Go" December Update: New Legendary Pokémon

The new update adds a number of new beasts in the game. While numerous little Pokémon including Pichu, Togepi and Magby have already made their way into the game, in order to add them to your collection, you have to hatch them from the eggs.

Recent rumors also suggest that a number of legendary Pokémon will also be rolled out soon. It's worth noticing that the current available Pokémon are only from the first generation and there are six generations more. Players have already been waiting for the legendary Pokémon Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres and Mewtwo to be rolled into the game, and it seems like Niantic is all set to make the big reveal.

New "Pokémon Go" December Update: Faster Spawn Rates

Recent reports and accounts from players suggest that there has been a rapid increase in the spawn rate in the game. Players have reported an increased number of sightings after installing the new "Pokémon Go" December update in both rural as well as Urban Areas. The game increases the spawn rate automatically based on the player's actual location. However, some players also claim that the spawn rate in urban locations is much better than those in the rural areas.

While the spawn rate has increased, players are still wondering about which kinds of Pokémon are available out there. As already stated the new critters are available only by hatching eggs, and the rare Pokémon are still to be revealed. Still, the normal Pokémon including Pidgeys, Rattatas and Squirtles have been reported to be popping out faster.

New "Pokémon Go" December Update: What Else Is New?

Niantic has decided to give something more exciting to its players this holiday season. A new Santa Pikachu will be available for a catch anytime between now and December 29. The developers have already rolled out double experience points as well as "Ditto" in the game.

There is also a new feature, which lets the player customize their Avatar as they like. With Christmas just around the corner, the game developer may roll out legendary Pokémon to enhance our Holiday experience. Stay tuned to SWR for the latest news on the new "Pokémon Go" December update.

