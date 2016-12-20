‘Clash Royale’ Latest Update, News: Find Out Everything About Upcoming New ‘Clash Royale’ Cards Here

Clash Royale is getting four new cards- Dart Goblin, Goblin Gang, Battle Ram and Executioner.

Supercell's crazily popular game "Clash Royale" is reportedly getting new and exciting updates in the days to come. The update includes new jungle arena, four new cards, new clan chest, new special event challenge and more.

As part of the latest "Clash Royale" update, the Crown Duel Challenge has been rolled out on December 16. The new challenge mode allows "Clash Royale" gamers to draft four cards into their decks. When the battle starts, each of the players gets two cards. While one player can choose two cards from the lot, the opponent gets the rejected two cards. Notably, there's also the new Clan chest which has been made available starting December 19.

The Electro wizard Challenge will be rolled out on December 23. There is also a new arena in "Clash Royale", dubbed the Jungle Arena, which will get unlocked on Jan 13, 2017. Undoubtedly, "Clash Royale" players are eagerly waiting for the introduction of four new cards- Dart Goblin, Goblin Gang, Battle Ram and Executioner Cards. It is to be noted that the new cards will specifically be partnered with the new Jungle Arena.

Talking more about the new "Clash Royale" cards, the first of the lot is the troop type rare card Dart Goblin. Dart Goblin has 216 hit points, 93 damage with a range of 6.5 where it can inflict 132 points per second and 0.7 hit speed. The three-elixir card will target both terrestrial and flying opponents. Next on the list is Goblin Gang which is a common troop type card and deploys 3 goblin knives and 3 goblin spears in "Clash Royale." It has one second deploy time.

The third card is the Battle Ram which will work great against opponent's infrastructures. The Battle Ram card in "Clash Royale" features two barbarians carrying a log which are in level 9. They can damage buildings with 216 casualty marks and 756 hit points.

Last but not the least there's one epic card called the Executioner. Notably, the Executioner troop throws axe like a boomerang hitting all enemies on the way and back. While the first card Dart Goblin will arrive on Jan. 13 2017, the other three cards will be released every two weeks. Stay tuned to SWR for more info on latest "Clash Royale" updates.

